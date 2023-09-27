oraimo Launches FreePods Lite with Massive 40-Hour Playtime and More Impressive Features in India

New Delhi (India), September 26: Leading the charge in audio innovation, oraimo is proud to announce the release of its latest masterpiece – FreePods Lite, truly wireless earbuds that represent the pinnacle of wireless audio technology.

Following the success of products like FreePods 4 and OpenPods, oraimo is once again set to redefine the listening experience for consumers across India.

As oraimo expands its offerings, it is proud to introduce Bollywood sensation Mrunal Thakur as its newest icon. This collaboration signifies a new era where practicality seamlessly merges with style.

FreePods Lite is designed to offer users an unparalleled audio journey with a slew of astonishing features that promise to deliver dynamic sound quality and exceptional endurance. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a fitness buff, or a daily commuter, FreePods Lite is here to elevate your audio experience to new heights.

Key Features of FreePods Lite:

Unrivaled 40-Hour Playtime: With an impressive 40-hour playtime on a single charge, FreePods Lite ensures that your music lasts longer than ever before.

Fast Charging: These earbuds harness the power of fast charging in 10 minutes and have a playtime of 120 minutes.

Exceptional Sound Quality: FreePods Lite delivers an efficient sound profile, characterized by deep, immersive bass and crystal-clear notes that breathe life into every track.

Customized Listening Experience: Tailored to your preferences, FreePods Lite adapts to your unique hearing profile, guaranteeing that each note is heard exactly the way you want it.

Transparency: Boasting a sleek transparent design adorned with a captivating dual-color tone.

Oraimo Sound App Integration: Elevating your user experience to the next level, our Oraimo Sound App seamlessly enhances your device’s functionality. It is the sole brand offering such an app with a product priced under Rs. 1000.



Pricing Details:

oraimo is committed to making cutting-edge audio technology accessible to everyone. The FreePods Lite is competitively priced at just ₹799 as the launch price, offering incredible value for the high-quality audio experience it provides.

The FreePods will be exclusively available on Flipkart from a tentative sale date of 19th September 2023

We believe that exceptional sound quality and convenience should not come with a premium price tag, and FreePods Lite embodies this commitment by delivering affordability without compromising on quality.

The launch of FreePods Lite marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring superior audio solutions to the Indian market. We are excited to empower music enthusiasts, professionals, and everyday users with a truly remarkable audio experience.

FreePods Lite will be available for purchase from authorized oraimo retailers and online platforms. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the audio revolution with FreePods Lite by oraimo.

About oraimo:

oraimo is a leading brand in the audio and mobile accessories industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative, and affordable products to consumers worldwide. With a commitment to technological excellence, oraimo continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the audio space, making premium audio experiences accessible to all.

