Organic Recycling Systems Limited Unveils GAC-01: Activated Carbon Granules for Water Treatment applications

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS) is proud to introduce GAC- 01, the latest addition to its innovative product line under the brand name Alpha Carbon. GAC-01 represents innovation in water treatment filtration media, offering a biomass-based activated carbon granule crafted from a variety of discarded biomass feedstocks, notably coconut shells.

Utilizing ORS's, indigenously developed advanced technology of Sanjeevak Carbonisation Systems (SCS), GAC-01 delivers activated carbon with diverse properties and purities tailored for water treatment applications. Engineered under controlled process settings, GAC-01 ensures optimal performance in adsorbing contaminants from water, making it a highly effective and cost-efficient solution for producing potable water and achieving purification in wastewater treatment facilities.

"With GAC-01, ORS has meticulously engineered Sanjeevak Carbonisation Systems to optimize the conversion of biomass into such high-quality carbon-based derivative products, providing communities, local governments and businesses with a more environmentally responsible option. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation has led us to develop a product that not only enhances water quality but also addresses the environmental challenges of waste biomass disposal." said Yashas Bhand, CEO of ORS GAC-01 will be available in numerous types and grades to accommodate various adsorptive properties. This versatility allows GAC-01 to effectively target contaminants of different sizes and influence adsorption kinetics during its application, ensuring superior water purification results.

With the launch of GAC-01, Organic Recycling Systems (ORS) is poised to make significant strides in both domestic and export markets within the activated carbon industry where, India alone exported $378M in Activated Carbon in the year 2022 as per reports by the Observatory of Economic Complexity. As per reports by Mordor Intelligence, the global activated carbon market is experiencing robust growth, which is estimated at USD 4.32 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.77 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% driven by increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions, air purification systems, and industrial applications. In addition, to supplying activated carbon domestically, ORS is now equipped to explore international markets, offering its innovative products to a global customer base.

This expansion not only enhances ORS's market presence allowing the company to diversify its product offerings but also contributes to India's export economy by showcasing indigenous technology and sustainable products on a global scale. By integrating Alpha Carbon products into its product portfolio, ORS can now offer comprehensive solutions to its customers, a buyback option for the carbon products produced by Sanjeevak Carbonisation System. This closed-loop approach not only maximizes resource utilization but enhances the selling capacity of the indigenously developed technology and further validates the successful implementation of ORS's innovation, Sanjeevak Carbonisation Systems.

About Us

Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS) is a pioneering engineering firm specializing in environmental solutions, offering comprehensive waste management solutions across various waste types and the entire value chain. Established in 2008 by technocrats, ORS focuses on developing robust, cost-effective, and eco-friendly technologies. With proven expertise, ORS operates India's premier Waste to Energy (WTE) plant, leveraging patented anaerobic biomethanation technology, recognized by the Government of India's National Master Plan. Additionally, ORS operates a Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) processing plant in Solapur, Maharashtra, converting waste into electricity and compost since 2013. Recognized as a leader in best practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission, ORS is now positioned for EPC opportunities nationwide.

Through ongoing R&D initiatives and intellectual property development, ORS continues to innovate with new products and technologies, further expanding its presence and impact across the waste value chain.

