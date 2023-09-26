Organized by Sairam Yuvak Mandal, ‘Manta Ka Raja’ Pandal in Althan turns the centre of divinity in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: For a quarter of a century, ‘Manta Ka Raja,’ a Lord Ganesha pandal organized by the Sairam Yuvak Mandal in Althan, Surat, has been a focal point of devotion for countless devotees from Surat, neighboring Maharashtra, and other districts in South Gujarat. This spiritual haven has been known to fulfill the heartfelt wishes of thousands of devotees, making it a cherished tradition in the region.

Unlike previous years, this time the Sairam Yuvak Mandal has adorned the Ganesha pandal with the theme of the majestic Mysore Palace in South India, attracting thousands of daily visitors eager to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Throughout the ten-day festival, the Sairam Yuvak Mandal has been engaged in a myriad of activities, ranging from distributing notebooks to underprivileged students and hosting cultural programs to organizing blood donation camps, united India prayer sessions, and supporting impoverished children.

The ‘shobha yatra’ of Lord Ganesha, also known as ‘Manta Ka Raja’ (King of Wishes), has drawn tens of thousands of spectators to Althan. The Ganesha idol, a masterpiece crafted by renowned artisans from Mumbai, stands as the centerpiece of devotion.

The festivities have been amplified by the presence of famous dhol players from Mumbai, Haryana, Benzo, DJ bands, and more. On September 17, a 73-kilogram cake was baked in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

According to the organizers, Lord Ganesha at the ‘Manta Ka Raja’ pandal has been a harbinger of wish fulfillment for devotees. Once their wishes are granted, devotees often donate beautifully crafted figurines of Lord Ganesha in gratitude. About 80 mangal murtis of Ganesha has been gifted by the people.

Over the years, this pandal has witnessed visits from prominent political figures, including former Chief Ministers of Gujarat, such as Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel, and Vijay Rupani. Leaders like former Gujarat BJP president RC Faldu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi have also paid their respects to Lord Ganesha at the Althan pandal.

The organizers proudly proclaim that people from diverse religious backgrounds converge at the ‘Manta Ka Raja’ pandal, united in their quest for blessings from Lord Ganesha. As the pandal continues to inspire faith and unity, it stands as a symbol of communal harmony and devotion in the heart of Surat.

