Orient Exchange Introduces "Buy Back Guarantee" for Travellers -- Protecting You from Forex Losses on Unused Currency

New Delhi [India], December 2: Orient Exchange, one of India's most trusted RBI-authorised foreign exchange providers, has launched a traveller-friendly Buy Back Guarantee offer, allowing customers to return unused foreign currency at the same rate they purchased it. This benefit shields travellers from forex losses and removes the uncertainty of carrying lesser-known or volatile currencies during their trip.

Why This Offer Matters More Than Ever

Travellers to destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, and others often feel hesitant to carry local currencies such as VND, IDR, TRY, PHP, etc. Many Indians choose to carry USD instead, even when it isn't the most economical choice, simply because:

* They are unsure about leftover local currency

* They fear a big loss when selling back lesser-known currencies

* They worry that reverse buy-back rates may be too low

* They feel more "safe" with universal currencies like USD

Now, the Orient Exchange's Buy Back Guarantee removes this fear completely.

Travellers can confidently carry destination currencies especially high-denomination ones like VND knowing that up to 25% of the leftover amount can be returned at the same rate, without any loss.

This gives a big relief to tourists who otherwise avoid buying local currency due to uncertainty.

Offer Highlights:

* Applicable for select currencies purchased on or after 15 September 2025

* Eligible currencies: CNY, MYR, VND, IDR, HKD, TRY, PHP, GEL, ZAR, EGP, MUR, AZN, KRW

* Return up to 25% of purchased value at the original rate

* Valid for buy-back within 30 days

* Offer applies only to currency purchased from Orient Exchange

* Limited-Time Offer - available for a short window only

* Perfect for Indian Travellers

This offer especially benefits:

* Vietnam, Indonesia and other popular destination travelers who often struggle with high-value currencies like VND/IDR

* Budget travelers concerned about leftover cash

* Family travelers who like to carry extra local currency for convenience

* Those who prefer cash for food, taxis, markets, and tipping

Travellers can now:

* Carry destination currency without fear

* Avoid hidden losses while returning unused notes

* Enjoy better convenience than USD-only travel

How It Works

* Buy any eligible currency from Orient Exchange

* Travel confidently with local cash

* Return up to 25% of leftover currency within 30 days

* Receive the same rate you bought it at no loss

Happy Travelling!

