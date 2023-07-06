OSH South India & SAFE South India 2023: Presenting a 360-degree view of the Occupational Safety & Health and Electronic Security & Fire Safety arena

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6: The much-awaited 8th edition of Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) South India and the 7th iteration of SAFE South India 2023 unfolded today at the prestigious Chennai Trade Centre. Organised by Informa Markets in India, these expos presented a comprehensive 360-degree view of the occupational health & safety and electronic security & fire safety industries. The inauguration of the OSH South India expo had the presence of esteemed dignitaries like Thiru. Murali T.R., Vice-President, Tamil Nadu Safety Professionals Welfare Assocation, Dr. Ramesh V.M., Honorary Secretary, National Safety Council-Kerala Chapter, Shri Virendra G. Jauhari, Hony Secretary, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association, Thiru. S.S. Raju, GM – Ops-ASM, Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport, Prof. Dr. R. Ramesh Kumar, Ph.D, Head of Dept, Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies & Executive Member, Central Board for Workers’ Education, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India, Shri C. Jayakumar, Jt. Director, DISH Tamil Nadu, Mr. Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Prashant Jain, Sr. Project Director, Informa Markets in India. The launch of the SAFE South India expo witnessed the presence of august dignitaries such as Mr John Paul Manickam, Chair, OSAC Chennai Chapter, Thiru. Chozha Naachiar Rajasekar, President, The Tamil Chamber of Commerce; Thiru. Mukesh Khubchandani, President, All India Electronics Association (South Zone); Thiru. Samay Singh, IPS, DCP-Traffic, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. R. Nanda Kumar, President, Electronic Security Association of India; Mr. Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Sanjeev Rao, Project Director, Informa Markets in India.

At the inaugural ceremony of OSH South India, Thiru. S.S. Raju, GM – Ops-ASM, Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport said, “Our utmost priority lies in safeguarding approximately 58,000 passengers and more than 400 aircraft movements on a daily basis. Implementing OHSAS(Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series) is crucial, demanding strong leadership commitment. By prioritizing employee well-being, we prevent accidents, boost morale, and retain valuable talent. Regular risk assessments and employee engagement helps maintain workplace safety. Training and education, particularly for newcomers, ensure understanding of roles and hazards. Implementing OHSAS fulfills moral obligations and enhances productivity and reputation. Participating in events like OSH South India provides valuable resources, networking, and knowledge sharing. I extend my gratitude to Informa Markets in India for facilitating this platform. Together, let’s strive for safer workplaces, shaping a promising future.”

“We have the power to improve our work environment through engineering and administrative measures. Our government is actively enhancing safety practices and raising awareness among employees and employers. We conduct safety programs and collaborate with organisations like the National Safety Council to reduce accidents and prioritise human life. Encouraging investments in risk prevention, we strive to make workplaces safe. OSH South India offers an opportunity to learn from innovative products and contribute to the betterment of our organisations. Together, let us build a safer future, valuing the safety and well-being of every individual,” said Shri C. Jayakumar, Jt. Director, The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) Tamil Nadu.

At the inaugural ceremony of SAFE South India, Thiru. Chozha Naachiar Rajasekar, President, The Tamil Chamber of Commerce said, “The venue of this expo stands as a testament to the visionary approach of our former Commerce Minister Thiru. R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, who set international benchmarks for hosting such events. Tamil Nadu provides a favorable environment for trade and industry, and the Chamber of Commerce wholeheartedly embraces expos like this, acknowledging the significant advancements in safety and security achieved over the past two decades. The integration of technology, especially in the fields of AI and robotics, has revolutionised domestic security, safeguarding our people, trade, and industries. With India’s population reaching 1.4 billion, seminars and exhibitions like this play a vital role in progressing our society, particularly in the realms of trade and industry.”

Mr. Samay Singh, IPS, DCP-Traffic, Govt. of Tamil Nadu stated, “This significant event gathers professionals, innovators, and experts in security and fire safety to showcase the latest technological advancements. SAFE South India reflects our collective commitment to innovation and preparedness. We will witness indigenous manufacturing featuring smart security solutions utilising AI in urban transportation, visual analytics, predictive analytics, unmanned aerial vehicles for patrolling, integrated building management systems, and blockchains. As we embrace new technologies in our workplaces and fields, we must also address cyber security threats. ANPR cameras with AI machine learning are among the innovations contributing to safer and less congested cities.”

Mr. Pankaj Jain, Senior Group Director and Digital Head, Informa Markets in India, expressed his satisfaction with the events, stating, “OSH South India and SAFE South India have always provided unparalleled prospects for businesses to exhibit their latest offerings, establish valuable connections, and gain insights from esteemed experts. The events’ underlying mission of fostering a secure and healthy work environment aligns perfectly with India’s significant strides in enhancing occupational health and safety standards, exemplified by the implementation of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code in 2020. On the other hand, India’s surveillance systems market is currently estimated to be a $2.5 billion industry and expected to grow at 25-30% annually.”

OSH South India: The OSH event on Occupational Health and Safety featured internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts, and key government officials, who addressed the latest trends and technologies in the industry. OSH India boasts a spectacular line-up with over 120+ leading brands including Udyogi International, Woodland, 3M India, MTandT, Venus Health & Safety, Liberty (Warrior), Raychem, Fall Arrest System Technology, Reliance Footprint, and numerous others, 50+ esteemed speakers, 150+ eminent delegates, and 3,000+ enthusiastic visitors converging at the event.

SAFE South India: SAFE South India, reputed to be the only commercial security show in South India, featured over 120 plus brands, knowledge sessions with more than 20 eminent speakers. South India has several smart cities and offers strategic vantage points from a security perspective. A modern civil city should be able to showcase seamlessly safe, smart, energy-efficient and technologically advanced features. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Cybersecurity are driving the security market in India.

OSH South India and SAFE South India 2023, coupled with insightful sessions and presentations, these events provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. Prepare to be inspired and empowered by the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in these critical industries. The collective presence of Health and Safety Directors, high-level government officials, safety consultants, engineers, and experts from various sectors added depth and diversity to the event.

