Oswaal Books launches official CBSE Board 2022-23 sample papers for class 10th and 12th

Renowned publishers in the education industry has announced the launch of sample papers of the official CBSE Board 2022-23 for class 10th and 12th. These CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 contain board likely questions and are based on the "CBSE Sample Papers". Oswaal Books has launched additional CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for Extensive Practice.

Oswaal CBSE Books 2022-23 For Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 contain the latest typologies of Questions (level of competencies for questions) defined by Board. CBSE has made a few more changes in the marking scheme including marks weightage and alternation in weightage which will be given to various questions differently. Apart from this, CBSE has also reduced the 30 per cent syllabus for the students of classes 9th to 12 for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 session. The Book contains mind-maps, mnemonics, quick revision notes, video-based conceptual learning via QR Codes for exam-ready preparation.

There are few changes that have been introduced for this year's CBSE board exam 2023:

1. There will be more emphasis on subjective-based questions and precisely on case-based questions. Experts are suggesting that there will be 3 case-based questions in every sample paper in every subject both in class 10th and 12th board exams.

2. Section A for every subject will be MCQ based where there won't be any choices unlike the previous year paper. In this section in any subject the pictorial questions would increase in number.

3. For the first time, CBSE has introduced assertion and reason-based questions in Maths in both class 10th and 12th which wasn't the case before. Overall, the number of questions per sample paper would go down, but the difficulty level of the question would go up.

Therefore, there will be more emphasis on competency-based questions and hence the sample paper seems to be high in its difficulty whereas the number of questions has reduced.

As per the CBSE Board schedule, Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 will be held in month of February.

Oswaal Books, one of the renowned publishers in education industry from last 35+years. The publisher is recently awarded with "Product of The Year" under "Sample Question Paper" category as per the nation-wise survey by Nielsen.

Oswal Books has also shared Key Preparation Insights for scoring highest:

1. Scheduler Is the Key To Success: You should always develop the habit of scheduling your preparations before doing it. So, the foremost exam preparation insight that every student should know is to have a scheduler. With the scheduler, strategically optimizing the time and proceeding with the preparation becomes super easy.

2. Save Time: Score More: Experts always recommend saving at least 2 months before the exam and do all the studies before that period. The reason being that students need to be calm during exam period, and an advanced two-month exam preparations will not only boost their confidence to score highest but will also give plenty of time for efficacious revision with sample papers which are the most important aspect of the last two months study plan to excel in CBSE board exams 2023.

3. Sample Papers Are Just Like a Blueprint: Anyone with a focused sight to score maximum must already be preparing with the sample papers. Toppers already know that sample papers are meant to provide students with a feel of the exam before the actual exam.

Oswal Books also shares scientifically Proven Ways to Score Maximum in CBSE Board Exam 2023:

a) One round of clock is enough to memories your learning:

Scientifically, it's a well proven fact that if you revise whatever you have learned within the first 12 hours of learning it, then there's 80 per cent more chances that you'll never forget those learnings. After a week, it might take a few minutes to remember, and that's why you need to revise everything you have learned on a weekly basis as well.

b) Keep on changing your environment:

Research suggests that changing rooms while studying helps in better retention because, every time you move around, the brain is forced to form new associations with the same topic or chapter which helps in improving the memory retention power.

c) Stop over-learning!

Though you need to revise your subject thoroughly, still you need to put hold on "overlearning." Traditionally, students assume that studying the same thing again and again will help, but experts say that there is a sharp onset of diminishing returns in learning retention that quickly sets in during over-learning.

d) Weave your thoughts before learning:

Blindly gobbling up chapters and topics can be harmful for preparations. It has been scientifically proven that students when trying to make connections between thoughts tend to understand the topics better. It's called contextual learning which presents the information in the easiest form to be absorbed by the student. Thus, students should first weave the concepts and form a picture in their minds before going through the practice and learning.

e) Tranquilizing is a must:

Students should be chilling and relaxing between study sessions as it will help them stay confident and calm during exams. Scientists speculate that stress which stays for as long as a couple hours can drive corticotropin-releasing hormones that disrupt the process of creating and storing memories. Therefore, taking study breaks is not only a habit to relax your mind but will also prepare you for further learning.

