OTTplay and Netplus Join Forces to Deliver Unmatched Digital Entertainment in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], July 31: OTTplay, India's leading OTT content aggregator, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Netplus, a top internet service provider in Punjab. This collaboration marks a significant step towards expanding OTTplay's regional footprint and the growing demand from discerning consumers in Punjab. With this partnership, consumers can vouch for bundled offerings that ensure high-speed internet along with a rich array of digital content all in one convenient package.

The newly launched Netplus plan with OTTplay offers an impeccable 100 MBPS internet connection along with a range of OTT offerings bundled together. The plan is priced at Rs. 599 + GST and includes ZEE5, Sony LIV, Chaupal Punjabi, Lionsgate, Shemaroo and 20 other OTT platforms for consumers to have an enhanced viewing experience and a myriad of options to choose from.

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, expressed, "We are extremely excited about our partnership with Netplus and entering a new market filled with various opportunities. This alliance will enable us to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to our audience in Punjab. We hope that this partnership will be fruitful in lieu of the rising demand for regional content consumption. Our combined strengths will significantly enhance the digital viewing experience and expand our cumulative reach in this vibrant market."

Adding to the excitement around the partnership, Dr Prem Ojha, CEO of Netplus, said, "Netplus Broadband is the dominant market leader in Broadband and Entertainment space, in the region. OTT Play, backed by HT Group is one of the strongest player in the country. We are very excited and confident that this partnership will empower us to deliver the best in class entertainment to over 3 million broadband & cable subscribers. We are committed to adding more value and enhancing user experience on a continual basis. This partnership and the following initiatives will further strengthen our customer offerings for new as well as the existing customers. Our attractive bundled plans including high speed broadband, unlimited voice, rich OTT package and comprehensive video content, continue to be very affordable and most attractive in the market."

Enabling access to 25 OTT platforms via OTTplay Premium, this extensive package endeavors to provide seamless, high-quality digital entertainment experiences to households across the region of Punjab. Netplus will complement OTTplay's offerings by providing an uninterrupted streaming experience for users. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to bring high-quality content and reliable internet services to every consumer in the region of Punjab.

OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

The preferred broadband service provider of Punjab - revered for its superfast connection speeds and high customer retention rate, Netplus Broadband is the dominant and fastest growing ISP in the region, providing next-gen services such as High-Speed Broadband, Smart Telephony & OTT. The company offers high speed internet through the FTTH network to residential, SME and corporate customers across major cities and townships of urban Punjab, and via hotspot wireless broadband in rural Punjab. With an extensive FTTH network across 8 states, the company delivers world-class services to over 7 lakh customers.

