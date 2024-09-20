OTTplay Introduces Innovative on-the-go Entertainment Experience Integrated on MG Motors' Latest Car Dashboard

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: OTTplay, India's leading AI-based recommendation engine platform and OTT content aggregator, has announced its arrival in the latest viewing format of the ground breaking in-car entertainment experience space. OTTplay's content will now be accessible on the go for all on the newly integrated dashboard of MG Windsor EV, MG Motors' latest car.

With this innovative feature, passengers can now seamlessly access a wide array of streaming platforms directly from the car's dashboard, just as they would on their laptops or tablets. Central to this offering is the OTTplay app with a slew of content across genres, languages and platforms, delivering an unparalleled selection of regional and global content for on-the-go viewing the users.

These special OTTplay packages enable users and car-owners to access 13 premium OTT platforms, all available for subscription to view their favourite content on the MG Motors' Windsor EV's dashboard. Designed with cutting-edge technology, the integration ensures that users can enjoy their favourite shows and movies seamlessly on the car dashboard. With intuitive controls and high-definition displays, the system offers a premium in-car entertainment experience, transforming downtime into an opportunity for relaxation or entertainment.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO, OTTplay, said, "With the growing demand for connectivity and seamless entertainment experiences, we are thrilled to be a part of this pioneering feature in MG Motors' latest car. Our association has ensured the inclusion of key OTT apps for the Indian households across the country, bringing a rich selection of content to our consumers' fingertips, now making each journey more enjoyable and immersive. In our journey of constantly innovating, we are excited about building new avenues and formats for an entertaining viewing experience."

The OTTplay app stands out with its vast library of diverse content, ranging from popular web series, movies, and documentaries to regional programs that cater to a broad spectrum of audiences. With its user-friendly interface and tailored recommendations, it elevates the in-car entertainment experience to new heights. With three affordable subscription packs - Binge, Elite and Trial Pack with Binge having 13 OTTs at only INR 99/Month, users can pick and choose the best suitable pack basis their requirements.

The infotainment system is designed to run smoothly on the car dashboard, providing a familiar interface akin to that of tablets and laptops. This is a significant step in OTTplay's continued commitment of integrating smart technology and innovation into everyday living, enhancing comfort and entertainment for users across different viewing formats.

OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

