Over 1.4 lakh food processing projects approved under MoFPI schemes: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 1 In a push to strengthen food processing infrastructure and support the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is actively incentivising the establishment and expansion of food processing units across the country, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

This effort is being driven through key schemes including the Central Sector initiatives—Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI), and the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, said Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Under the PMFME Scheme, MoFPI has approved 144,517 proposals across the country till June 30. Under PLISFPI, the ministry has approved 170 proposals across the country till June 30.

According to the minister, under PMKSY, MoFPI has approved 1,134 food processing projects, including 41 Mega Food Parks and 395 Cold chain projects across the country till June 30.

MoFP, through its schemes, aims towards increasing preservation and processing capacities, reducing post-harvest losses, developing value-added products, bringing innovative technologies, enhancing productivity and efficiency in food processing, fostering entrepreneurship, providing job opportunities and skill development, which boosts economies and contributes to inclusive growth of the country, the ministry said.

Under these schemes, the ministry provides financial assistance for setting up food processing-related infrastructure across the country, including Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Most of the projects approved by MoFPI are in rural areas and, thereby, support the local farmers.

Under the PMFME Scheme, the ministry has approved 261 proposals in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The district has been identified for the Banana Cluster under the Operation Greens component scheme of PMKSY, athe nd Banana has also been identified as One District One Product (ODOP) under the PMFME Scheme.

The ministry provides financial support in the form of grants-in-aid or subsidies for setting up food processing projects, thereby creating both processing and preservation infrastructure facilities, according to the ministry.

The processing facilities created under the component schemes of PMKSY help in value addition to raw farm produce, thereby fetching higher prices.

