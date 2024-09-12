Over 20 countries to Showcase over 5000 Products and Technologies at Didac India in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: The education industry worldwide is anticipated to reach a value of USD 10 trillion in the next decade. With a CAGR of 4.5 per cent, it is expected to contribute to over 6 per cent of global GDP. India's education and skilling industry is projected to reach USD 313 billion by 2030. The 14th edition of Asia's largest and India's only Exhibition and Conference for Education and Skills Sector, Didac India 2024 is all set to take the sector to newer heights and support the government's vision to become a global Education and Skill hub. Didac India is going to showcase world-class solutions and technologies fostering India's education ecosystem. 300+ companies from India and across the globe shall display their innovative solutions for the education and skills sector.

The 14th edition of Didac India is organised by Messe Stuttgart India, one of the world's leading trade fair companies in partnership with India Didactics Association, India's only National association for the education & skills fraternity. The international event is scheduled for 18 - 20 September, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Delhi.

Aditya Gupta, CEO, of the India Didactics Association said, "To support the government of India's vision and to further boost India's education system, DIDAC India 2024 convenes thought leaders, educators, policymakers, and industry officials from all around the world for in-depth exploration and global showcase. India is witnessing a massive shift in the education and skilling sector with the introduction of AI and tech-driven solutions. Addressing this need of the hour, DIDAC India's 14th edition will showcase a diverse array of futuristic solutions and resources to bolster the sector."

To fuel innovations and foster growth in India's promising education and skilling sector, DIDAC India is going to be the international display and launch platform for a diverse range of innovations including Education Technology, AI, Educational Supplies, IoT, Robotics, AV Equipment, Lab Equipment, Infrastructure, AR and VR, and Vocational Training, among others. DIDAC India is the only annual exhibition for education and skilling resources in India. It is a 3-day event that provides a dynamic platform for edtech businesses to showcase state-of-the-art education and skilling solutions.

Simultaneously, the event hosts The International Education and Skills Summit (TIESS) alongside Live Interactive IDA Academy Workshops. The event features the participation of prominent brands such as Google, Apple, HP, Samsung, IBO, BenQ, Janatics, Pearson, Roombr, Teachmint, ViewSonic, Chartwells, Leadership Boulevard (Lead School), SchoolNet, Senses and several others. International pavilions from countries like Germany, Finland, State of Victoria, State of New South Wales, UK, etc., among others, will add to the grandeur.

The exhibition aims to strengthen the development of premium educational institutions that deliver high-quality education, equivalent to world-class institutions. It brings together education leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to highlight world-class solutions and products. Additionally, the event hosts live interactive workshops and brings together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the world to provide a unique experience.

The process of nurturing and strengthening India as a skilled nation involves ambitious initiatives and collaborative efforts across generations. There has been significant progress in training school students, university students, and professionals, but the ever-changing nature of work and technology necessitates continuous adaptation and investment in education. Both the government and education stakeholders have taken numerous steps to fulfil India's global hub vision. By implementing the policies and strategies introduced by the government and adapting the digital education infrastructure, India can pave the way towards a brighter future. DIDAC India is meeting those technological advancements needs by becoming a launch pad for new tech, products, and solutions.

About Messe Stuttgart India

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd., is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH and is poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and igniting growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organize world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, speakers, and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events - MOLDEX India, FASTNEX, LogiMAT India and DIDAC India stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

About India Didactics Association

India Didactics Association (IDA) is the exclusive membership association in the country for the education and training fraternity engaged in improving pedagogy, learning, and teaching practices. The association is a conglomerate of all stakeholders of the education and skills industry in the country. The Non-Profit Organisation is working towards the development and welfare of Education in the country and unifies the Entire Education, Training and Skills Sector. It works with 88,000+ educators from 250 cities of India along with Central Government, State Governments. IDA has also partnered with various bodies like UGC, AICTE, NCERT, CBSE, and others for numerous initiatives. IDA represents India in the international education communities and is partnered with national associations and ministries from 19+ countries.

