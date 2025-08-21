Over 59,000 SC/ST MSMEs onboard GeM, generate Rs 2,310 crore in order value this fiscal: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 21 A total of 59,390 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) run by the SC and ST community have onboarded the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) till August 15, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In addition, the number of SC/ST MSMEs onboarded on MSME Global Mart and MSME TEAM portal is 24,970 and 304, respectively, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

These enterprises have generated Rs 2,310.37 crore till August 15 this fiscal in terms of order value, and the revenue of these companies has been rising every consecutive year since FY2022-23.

The SC/ST MSMEs recorded a revenue of Rs 2689.31 crore in FY23, Rs 4,287.63 crore in FY24 and a record Rs 5,134.44 crore in FY25 from the e-commerce platforms, the minister stated.

The minister said that under the National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) Scheme, 80 per cent of the annual membership/subscription fee of up to Rs 25,000 of Government-promoted e-commerce portals is reimbursed to SC/ST MSEs.

The government has taken several initiatives to digitally empower MSMEs, including SC/ST entrepreneurs for online marketing and e-commerce integration, the minister said.

These include the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for digitising Government procurement, the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (MSME TEAM) initiative, which focuses on onboarding MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform and supporting them in their e-commerce journey, the minister added.

The government also provide the procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) Scheme, which provides financial assistance for selling through e-commerce.

MSME Global Mart – a B2B e-commerce platform for MSMEs developed by the National Small Industries Corporation to provide access to global trade leads, tenders and other relevant information, the minister highlighted.

ekhadiindia.com, an e-commerce portal for B2C sales, offering global reach and interactive features for khadi and village industries, developed and

managed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the minister said in the reply.

