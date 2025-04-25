Over 86,000 AI patents filed in India in 15 years, country remains on global map: Nasscom

Bengaluru, April 25 India continues to maintain its 5th position in the overall global patent filings and over 86,000 AI-related patents were filed between 2010 and 2025, accounting for more than 25 per cent of all technology patents in the country, a Nasscom report said on Friday.

The pace of innovation has accelerated dramatically, with the number of AI patents filed between 2021 and 2025 being seven times higher than those filed between 2010 and 2015.

Notably, 63 per cent of these AI patents originated in India, while 17 per cent were first filed in the United States.

Machine Learning (ML) remains the most widely used technique within AI patents, comprising over 55 per cent of the total AI filings. Within this, Generative AI (GenAI) is emerging as a major driver of innovation, accounting for 50 per cent of all ML-related patents, the report noted.

“While India has made steady progress in strengthening its intellectual property regime, with increased filings and a more responsive Indian Patent Office, long timelines for patent approvals and quality patents remain key concerns when compared to advanced economies,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.

Steadily strengthening its position as a global innovation hub, India saw over 90,000 patents filed in FY24 — marking its seventh consecutive year of growth. This rise, led primarily by resident filers, highlights the country’s expanding domestic innovation capabilities and the growing support from its innovation ecosystem.

An all-time high of more than 100,000 patents were granted in FY24, a 3X increase over the previous year, reflecting both the improved efficiency of the Indian Patent Office and the rising quality of applications aligned with global innovation standards.

In FY24, Indian resident filers accounted for over 55 per cent of total filings, up from 52.3 per cent in FY23, marking a 19 per cent year-on year increase.

The nation’s patent-to-GDP ratio has increased 2.6 times — from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023 — signalling the growing importance of an innovation-led economy.

Growing at an annual rate of 149.4 per cent, India's share in total global patents granted increased over 2X to reach 3.8 per cent in 2023 from 1.7 per cent the previous year, according to the report released on the eve of ‘World Intellectual Property (IP) Day’.

