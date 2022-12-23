OYO announces up to 60 per cent off for Christmas and New Year Holidays

Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special Christmas and New Year holiday offer for travelers in India.

With this offer guests can avail up to 60 per cent off across all OYO properties in the country. The offer will be valid from December 22, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

The domestic hospitality industry is gearing up to make the most of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays after two consecutive years of subdued celebrations due to the pandemic. OYO is witnessing a 44 per cent rise in demand led by leisure cities such as Goa, Hyderabad, Puri, Manali and Kolkata for the upcoming holiday season (based on advance bookings between December 25 to 31, 2022).

Business travel is also showing strong signs of revival. Booking trends also reveal that among metropolitan cities, Delhi followed by Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai will witness the highest travel demand during Christmas and New Year holidays.

To avail this offer download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover an OYO hotel, select the coupon code 'WELCOME2023' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button. Most of the hotels are equipped with basic amenities such as Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

Talking about this offer, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer, OYO said, "There is a lot of excitement for the upcoming winter holidays and hotel room prices have gone through the roof in most of the top holiday destinations in the country. Our offer is tailormade to provide some relief to the value conscious traveler. Guests can choose from a wide range of options available to them given our diverse inventory of hotel rooms across different price segments including OYO Townhouses."

To enhance customer experiences on the platform, OYO recently launched its latest feature Super OYO to help users discover highly rated OYOs. This is an exclusive program with only 200 hotels currently tagged as 'Super OYOs' across 73 cities. To make customer journeys smoother, OYO has launched several tags and highlights such as Trip Type, Long Stays, Check-in Ratings, among others.

Check-in ratings offers consumers greater transparency so that they can make informed choices while booking hotels. Further, OYO's loyalty program 'Wizard Plus' offers free room nights after every 5 stays.

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 168,711 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022.

For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

