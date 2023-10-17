Pacific Group Expands Footprint in Delhi-NCR with largest mall in Faridabad

SRV Media

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 17: Pacific Group, a renowned name in the retail industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of "The Mall of Faridabad", entering the Faridabad market for the first time. As the largest shopping destination in Faridabad, this mall promises to redefine the shopping experience and elevate it to new heights, with a prolific retail portfolio, as well as multiple F&B and entertainment options. Covering an expansive 4 Lac sq. ft. of retail space, "The Mall of Faridabad" boasts a staggering 91 entrances, offering unparalleled convenience to shoppers. With 87 diverse outlets, this shopping haven is set to become the ultimate destination.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are proud to introduce 'The Mall of Faridabad,' which is a testament to our commitment to offering top-notch retail experiences. Faridabad is an upcoming part of the Delhi-NCR region with an evolving consumer profile. With a wide array of renowned brands and a focus on convenience, this mall is set to become a go-to destination for shoppers in Faridabad."

Some of the leading brands that have found their home at "The Mall of Faridabad" include Lifestyle, Homecentre, Deerika Hypermarket, Max, Zudio and Da Milano. These esteemed brands, alongside many others, will provide an exceptional shopping experience for visitors. Brands like GAP, Nykaa Luxe and Apple are being brought to Faridabad for the very first time at the mall. The F&B portfolio boasts of well-known names like Cafe Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, Punjab Grill among others. It is also distinguished with a multiplex and a food court for the ultimate destination and shopping experience. Timezone, an entertainment centre for families, will be the first of its kind in Faridabad.

With an upcoming project in Dehradun, the Pacific Group also has significant new launches planned.

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

Standout Features of "The Mall of Faridabad":

Largest mall in Faridabad with 4 Lac sq. ft. of shopping space.

91 entrances for maximum convenience.

A diverse range of 87 outlets offering a wide variety of shopping choices.

Home to renowned international and Indian brands, hypermarkets, and delightful dining options.

Existing Malls of Pacific Group:

Pacific Tagore Garden

Pacific NSP-Pitampura

Pacific D21, Dwarka

Pacific Dehradun

Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola

Future Plans of Pacific Group:

Pacific Group is committed to further expanding its footprint in the retail industry. With a new upcoming mall in Dehradun on the horizon, the group is dedicated to continuing its legacy of excellence and providing exceptional retail experiences to its customers.

