Padma Bhushan Pankaj Patel Success Story: From Working in a Pharmaceutical Factory at 8 to Leading Zydus Lifesciences in 70 Countries

To reach the pinnacle of success, hard work is essential. Today, we’ll explore the inspiring journey of a man who started his career in the pharmaceutical industry at just eight years old. Through relentless effort, he transformed his company into a global powerhouse. His name is Pankaj Patel, and he has recently been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Let’s take a closer look at his remarkable story. Pankaj Patel is the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences. Born into a prosperous family, business was in his blood. His father, Ramanbhai Patel, co-founded Cadila Healthcare in 1952, alongside his friend Indravadan Modi.

Cadila Healthcare was founded with a focus on vitamin production, and in 1995, it split into two entities under the Zydus Group: Cadila Healthcare and Cadila Laboratories. As a child, Pankaj Patel dreamed of becoming a pharmacist, and at the age of eight, he would often accompany his father to the company, where he witnessed workers operating tablet-making machines.When Pankaj Patel assumed leadership of Cadila Healthcare, the company faced significant challenges. Its valuation was ₹250 crore, while expenses, including management, research, and employee costs, amounted to ₹400 crore. The company’s future seemed uncertain. However, through persistent hard work and visionary leadership, Zydus’ market capitalization soared to ₹1,13,467.98 crore by the previous year. In March 2024, the company reported sales of ₹33,32.40 crore and a net profit of ₹1,40.52 crore.

Under his leadership, Zydus became the first company in India to develop a drug for both high cholesterol and diabetes. In 2013, the company received regulatory approval to market this groundbreaking drug, which successfully controlled both blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Zydus also went on to develop a drug for blood pressure management. The brand “Sugar-Free,” a popular sugar substitute for diabetics, was created by Zydus Wellness and has become a household name. Additionally, the company is behind the widely recognized "Everyuth Face Wash. "Today, Zydus operates in 70 countries worldwide. In India alone, the company has over 300 products, while internationally, it markets 500 healthcare products. The success of Zydus is a reflection of Pankaj Patel’s forward-thinking leadership. He firmly believes in the talent of Indian scientists and is always ready to invest in research and development. This commitment has driven the company to create several life-saving vaccines and medicines.

Pankaj Patel also played a pivotal role in developing a medicine during the swine flu outbreak. Zydus received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to launch Vaxiflu-S, India’s first H1N1 vaccine. It is now part of a select group of vaccines available worldwide.As per Forbes’ 2024 report, Pankaj Patel’s net worth stands at ₹88,000 crore (approximately $10.6 billion). His wealth has experienced a significant boost following a surge in Zydus' stock prices. In 2023, his net worth was ₹38,400 crore (approximately $4.8 billion), but by 2024, it had skyrocketed.

Expressing his gratitude on being bestowed with one of India's highest civillian honours, Mr. Pankaj Patel said, “I would like to thank the Government of India for this great honour and humbly accept this recognition. It is a journey that started over 7 decades ago when my father started out as an entrepreneur to contribute to nation-building and making India self-reliant in life sciences. This commitment to science, health and innovation always inspired me.''“I am fortunate to have 27,000 people at Zydus as a part of this journey working on putting India at the forefront of innovation with path-breaking discoveries that bridge unmet healthcare needs. I consider myself extremely honoured to be part of these exciting transformative years of the Indian Life Science Industry,” he added.

“I'm extremely grateful for this recognition. I dedicate this to all Indian pharmacists, scientists, and researchers who have made India self-reliant in health science and are co-creating a future that India will lead with innovation, advancement in medtech, and digital technology for betterment in terms of patient care and health care at large,” he added. Earlier on Saturday on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Central government announced the conferment of the prestigious Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the country. Pankaj Patel’s journey is a powerful testament to the importance of hard work, vision, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.