Padma Shri Awardee Kailash Chandra Agarwal Receives Prestigious Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Award 2023-24 from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], June 2: Padma Shri awardee, Shri Kailash Chandra Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) was conferred as one of the finalists for the Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2023-24, in the distinguished category of Community Services & Social Upliftment. The awards recognise transformative leaders who have significantly contributed to India's development and societal well-being.

The event was graced by Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Chief Guest.

Jointly instituted by JK Organisation, a century-old industrial conglomerate, and the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, one of India's premier business schools, the award recognises individuals who have made transformative contributions to national development and social welfare. The winners were selected through a rigorous three-tier evaluation process by a distinguished jury chaired by Shri N. K. Singh, former Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, accepted the award on behalf of Shri Kailash Chandra Agarwal and shared a heartfelt message from him during the ceremony, "It is a humbling honour to be recognised by such prestigious institutions. This award is a collective achievement of the entire Narayan Seva Sansthan family, whose tireless dedication continues to bring hope and dignity to countless lives. Over the years, our Sansthan had remained committed to the idea that service to humanity is the highest purpose of life. Through free-of-cost medical care, education, and rehabilitation for differently abled people, we aimed to build a more inclusive and compassionate society, I dedicate this recognition to all those we serve."

For decades, Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), under the leadership of Shri Kailash Chandra Agarwal, has been at the forefront of humanitarian service. The NGO has provided free medical assistance, corrective surgeries, education, and skill development trainingparticularly for differently-abled individuals and underprivileged communities across India. NSS has transformed thousands of lives through mobility aids, vocational training, and inclusive rehabilitation programs, becoming a beacon of hope and dignity for some of the most underserved segments of society.

Over the years, the Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards have been conferred in the presence of India's highest constitutional authorities including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister, underlining the national significance and prestige of this recognition.

