Padmashree Dr. D Y Patil visits Diamond Jubilee celebration of North Bombay Sarbajanin Durga Puja

(L to R) Dr. Shivdutt Das, Padmashree Dr. D Y Patil, Kajol Devgan, Mr. Deb Mukerji

Dr. DY Patil also inaugurated the exhibition stall of Krsnaa Diagnostics at the venue

Mumbai, 4 Oct 2022: Padmashree Dr. D Y Patil founder of D Y Patil Group made a public appearance today after a few years, when he went to visit the diamond jubilee celebration of North Bombay Sarbajanin Durga Puja. He was accompanied by Mr. Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare. The committee represented by Mr. Deb Mukerji, Mr. Supratim Sarkar and Mr. Navanit Narayan were there to welcome him at the venue.

Dr. Patil posed with Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan before he walked upto the exhibition stall of Krsnaa Diagnostics for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

(L to R) Padmashree Dr. D Y Patil and Dr. Shivdutt Das, MD & CEO Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare

ADYP Healthcare and Krsnaa Diagnostics have made a collaborated presence at this public event showcasing their upcoming projects and new services in diagnostic and research.

There is a 24×7 ambulance with paramedical staffbeing stationed at the Puja venue, courtesy Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare, to attend to any emergency. Krsnaa Diagnostic has also facilitated blood sample collection at the stall that has been put at the venue in collaboration with Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare.

