Paisalo Digital Limited Gears Up for Strategic Growth with Non-Convertible Debenture Issuance and AI Infrastructure Boost

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading financial services provider dedicated to serving the financially excluded at the bottom of India’s economic pyramid, today announced a series of strategic initiatives poised to strengthen its financial footing and enhance its technological capabilities. A meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled for November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the fundraising through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. This move signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to fortifying its capital structure, thereby enabling further investment in growth opportunities and expansion of its services.

In parallel with its financial strengthening, Paisalo Digital Limited is actively investing in cutting-edge technology to support its ambitious development in Generative AI. The company has recently installed a high-efficiency liquid immersion cooling server at its Mumbai office. This advanced server infrastructure is designed to bolster the scalability of its AI initiatives across operations. This significant upgrade not only enhances data efficiency and reduces the company’s carbon footprint but also underscores Paisalo Digital’s dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its operational framework.

Further demonstrating confidence in the company’s trajectory, EQUILIBRATED VENTURE CFLOW (P) LTD., an entity within the promoter group, has acquired 3,94,034 equity shares of face value Re 1 each through an open market transaction. This acquisition increases the promoter group’s total shareholding in Paisalo Digital to 20.43 percent, amounting to 18,57,86,480 shares. The company’s total equity share capital remains stable at 90,95,21,874 equity shares of Re 1 each following this transaction.

Paisalo Digital Limited continues its mission to simplify small-ticket size income generation loans, aiming to be a trusted, high-tech, high-touch financial companion for the people of India. With an extensive network of 4,380 touchpoints spread across 22 states and Union Territories, the company maintains a wide geographic reach, reaffirming its commitment to accessible financial solutions for underserved communities.

