Palladium Ahmedabad Presents the Great Indian Kite Festival with Social Media Sensation Orry as the Face of the Celebration

Luxury Mall of Gujarat Set to Elevate Kite Festival Experience with Exclusive Life-Size Installations, Engaging Activities, and Workshops.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10: Palladium Ahmedabad, the luxury mall in Gujarat, is delighted to announce the grand launch of the Great Indian Kite Festival. This five-day extravaganza, taking place from 10 January 2024 to 15 January-2024 promises an unforgettable experience with a host of exclusive attractions and the charismatic presence of social media sensation Orry as the face of the Celebration

Event Highlights:

Palladium Ahmedabad is honored to welcome Orry, a celebrated social media influencer and fashion icon, as the face of the Great Indian Kite Festival. Orry’s glamorous presence will add a unique charm to the event.

Larger-than-Life Installations: The mall will be transformed into a visual spectacle with larger-than-life installations, providing the perfect backdrop for visitors to capture and share their unforgettable moments.

Workshops for Kids: Catering to the young enthusiasts, multiple workshops are scheduled throughout the festival, offering children a chance to immerse themselves in the age-old tradition of kite-making and flying.

F&B Extravaganza: Indulge in a culinary journey with exclusive food and beverage offers available at Palladium Ahmedabad throughout the five-day celebration. Explore delectable delights from renowned brands such as Cha, Poult, Caffe Allora, and many more.

Shop and Fly Offer: For avid shoppers, a special promotion awaits – spend ₹5000 during the Kite Festival and receive 10 free, Special Orry Co-Branded Kites to elevate your kite-flying experience.

Orry’s Visit and Blogger Meet & Greet: Don’t miss the chance to meet Orry in person! Orry will visit Palladium Ahmedabad on January 12 for a exclusive meet and greet with bloggers from Ahmedabad. This exclusive interaction promises to be an exciting opportunity for bloggers to engage with Orry and capture the essence of the Great Indian Kite Festival from a unique perspective.

Palladium Ahmedabad proudly announces its collaboration with Orry, an eminent personality in the world of fashion and social media. This partnership reflects Palladium Ahmedabad’s steadfast commitment to providing its patrons with unique and memorable experiences. The exclusive event invites all fashion aficionados to join Palladium Ahmedabad in celebrating the seamless convergence of style and luxury at the heart of Gujarat. This press release marks an exciting moment in the intersection of fashion and social media, promising an extraordinary experience for attendees..

About Palladium Ahmedabad

Truly a shopper's paradise, Palladium Ahmedabad Is Gujarat's numero uno destination for entertainment, dining and shopping. Spanning 2.1 million square feet, the mall houses over 300 plus premium, High Street Indian and international brands like DIESEL, Boss, Armani Exchange, H&M, Mango, Forever 21, Vero Moda, Bath and Body Works, Nykaa, Calvin Klein Jeans, ALDO, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Swarovski, and Adidas, among others.

It offers a variety of entertainment options such as Hamley's Play, Timezone, Funcity and more. Over 50 eateries, including FOO, Burma Burma, Ishaara, Punjab Grill, Cream Centre and more, cook up diverse transcontinental cuisines.

With its fusion of fashion, food, fun, culture and ambience, Palladium Ahmedabad heralds a new era for destination shopping for the entire family. The Shopper's Paradise is centrally located in the heart of Ahmedabad on SG Highway.

