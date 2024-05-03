Palladium Ahmedabad Unveils Teddy-Verse, A unique Teddy Bear Experience for Kids

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3: Palladium Ahmedabad, the town’s premier destination for entertainment, is thrilled to unveil Teddy-Verse – a brand new experience for children. Built as a part of Palladium Holiday Land, Teddy Verse invites children to embark on an exciting journey on a world filled with teddy bears. This unique experience is slated to be a delightful addition to Ahmedabad’s bustling entertainment scene.

Unveiling a World of Teddy Bear Wonder

Taking place from April 15th to May 15, Teddy-Verse promises to be a first-of-its-kind experience in Ahmedabad. Palladium Ahmedabad has transformed itself into a haven for teddy bear lovers. Step into a whimsical wonderland made for Ahmedabad’s tiny shoppers.

Teddy Climbing Entry Gates: Greet the Teddy-Verse through playful archways made entirely of adorable teddy bears!

Teddy on 'X' with Floral Decor: Discover whimsical teddy bear displays adorned with beautiful floral arrangements in the Express Lift Lobby.

Teddy Canopy with Floral Aesthetics: Stroll under a canopy of cuddly companions and vibrant flowers in the Atrium on Ground Floor, near M&S.

Huge Teddy Train: Explore the adorable Teddy Train located at the Cococart Alfresco area on the Ground Floor.

Teddy Swing: Soar through the air on a delightful teddy bear swing located on the Third Floor.

Teddy Family & Photo Op: Create lasting memories with a charming teddy bear family photo opportunity in the Food Court. Mumma bear, papa bear, and teddy bear can be seen chilling at various points in the mall.

Summer Activities Galore

Teddy-Verse is packed with exciting summer activities designed to spark every child’s imagination. From Make Your Own Teddy workshops to vibrant Paint the Teddy sessions, there’s something for every aspiring teddy bear enthusiast. Plus, get ready to groove with your furry friend at the Teddy Dance Party! Activities like Make Your Teddy and Paint Your Teddy will also be held on weekends at the Teddy Train station.

Creating Enchanting Memories

With Teddy-Verse, Palladium Ahmedabad aims to create a magical environment where children can unleash their creativity, explore a world of wonder, and build lasting memories with their beloved teddy bears.

Get ready to step into the wondrous world of Teddy-Verse!

