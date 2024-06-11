Pallavi Jha: A Visionary Leader in Training and Development

New Delhi (India), June 11: Pallavi Jha is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. and Dale Carnegie Training India. With over two decades of diversified experience in training and development, HR, consulting, and business restructuring, she has successfully navigated industries ranging from engineering and construction to FMCG, media, and financial services. Under her visionary leadership, Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. has emerged as a market leader in the HR and learning industry, with one of the largest and most successful operations for Dale Carnegie Training worldwide. Her pioneering efforts in addressing the talent development and employability challenges facing Indian industry have been instrumental, and her company now boasts a thriving practice in employability and livelihoods training through its Walchand Plus division.

Pallavi is also a prominent keynote speaker and spokesperson for various industry associations. She has chaired and moderated numerous panel discussions featuring India's leading business leaders. Her active involvement with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has seen her holding significant positions, including Chairperson for the Maharashtra Council and the Skills Development Committee for CII's Western Region and National Council. Additionally, she chaired the Indian Women's Network, a CII initiative focused on engaging, enabling, and empowering women. Before her current ventures, Pallavi served as Executive Director at HCC, a leading construction company in India, and began her career with Procter & Gamble. She holds an MBA from Syracuse University, New York, and a humanities degree from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and is also a certified Executive Coach.

Dale Carnegie Training India: Transforming People and Organizations

Dale Carnegie Training, established in 1912, is a globally renowned performance-based training company with a presence in over 90 countries. Known for its practical principles and processes, Dale Carnegie Training aims to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive positive and profitable results in their organizations.

In India, Dale Carnegie Training has made significant strides under the stewardship of Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. With more than 8,500 clients and over 700,000 trained candidates across various industries, the impact of Dale Carnegie Training India is profound. The training programs cover key areas such as communication, leadership, sales, team member engagement, customer service, and process improvement. These programs are designed to address real-world challenges and are recognized internationally for their effectiveness. Dale Carnegie Training partners with several well-known corporations across various sectors—including BFSI, automotive, FMCG, IT, healthcare, etc. —to provide tailor-made corporate programs for organizations.

Dale Carnegie Training India prides itself on its rigorous training methodology, ensuring that the skills imparted during training sessions translate into tangible business results. The company has developed a robust system for trainer development and certification, maintaining high standards of quality and consistency across its training programs.

Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd.: Pioneering Training and Development in India

Founded by Seth Walchand Hirachand in 1920, Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. has a rich history of over a century, marked by continuous adaptation and innovation. Originally known as Tata Construction Company, it was rebranded as Premier Construction Company in 1935 after Seth Walchand acquired Tata Sons’ shares. Over the decades, the company expanded its footprint across various sectors, including civil construction, heavy engineering, automobiles, and financial services.

By the 1990s, the Walchand Group was among India’s top 15 business houses. However, the liberalization era of the early 1990s prompted a strategic restructuring, leading to the divestment of its subsidiary holdings and a shift in focus towards capacity building. In 2003, Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. became the exclusive franchisee for Dale Carnegie Training in India, marking a new chapter in its journey by bringing world-class training solutions to the country.

Walchand Plus: Focused on Education, Employability, and Livelihood training

In 2015, Walchand PeopleFirst formalized the Walchand Plus division, dedicated to addressing the challenges of education, employability, and livelihood training. In the education sector, Walchand Plus collaborates with students, faculty, and academicians to enhance learning outcomes.

In the realm of employability & training, the company emphasizes trainer development, sector-specific vocational skills, entrepreneurship, and assessor solutions. Under the CSR umbrella, company provides essential competency based training to project managers, volunteers, and on-ground social workers, enabling them to build further capacity which is essential for large scale implementation. Walchand Plus provides strategic CSR services for corporates & on ground implementation support.

Walchand Plus also offers a suite of services under HR consulting services for organisations.

Walchand Plus has collaborated with various educational institutions and government organizations, NSDC, sector skills councils to improve the quality of training in India’s skill development landscape.

Collaborations and Accreditations

Walchand PeopleFirst and Dale Carnegie Training India have forged significant partnerships, including collaboration with the University of Central Missouri (UCM) to offer professional certificate programs. These programs equip professionals with real-world skills necessary for effective leadership and management.

Dale Carnegie Training is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and the American Council on Education (ACE), ensuring that its training programs meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. Additionally, the company holds ISO 9001 certification for its product and trainer development management systems, reflecting its commitment to continuous improvement and excellence.

