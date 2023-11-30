Pan IIT Alumni India Hosts Global Summit - Innovating the Future

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30: PanIIT Alumni India proudly announces the "PIWOT - Global Technology Summit", a global gathering aimed at fostering innovation for positive societal change. This two-day hybrid event, set to take place in Bangalore on December 8-9, 2023, brings together all stakeholders from across the globe, creating a global forum for shared insights and collaboration.

The summit will feature distinguished speakers renowned in technology and public sector domains. Some of the esteemed at the event are Kris Gopalakrishnan, Executive Vice-Chairman, Infosys; A. S. Kiran Kumar, Ex-Chairman ISRO, Board of Governors; Basant Garg, Additional CEO, National Health Authority; Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, GoI; Dr. Sabine Kapasi, Policy Expert And Advisor To Global Strategy Team, United Nations; Sudipta Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer - Adani Group (North America) / Chief Technology Officer - Adani Group and many more.

"The PanIIT - World of Technology Summit promises to inspire and enlighten, envisioning the global tech landscape as it evolves and transforms the society through valuable insights and collaborative discussions. This summit serves as a confluence of ideas and innovations, and stakeholders, showcasing how technology can revolutionize various sectors and government policies. We are proud to host this international event and contribute to the collective insights that will propel us towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future." Debashish Bhattacharyya, Chairman, PanIIT.

"IT today is powering the technology talent across the world. The PAN IIT Alumni network brings together all IITians from different spheres of life across technology, business, research, academia, and public service, who, through their exceptional contributions continue to shape the future. We are proud to associate with PAN IIT in their journey to make a positive impact and transform the world." R. Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware.

The two-day global summit in Bangalore, boasting over 5000 attendees, will feature the following program tracks, along with an all pervasive networking and sideline conversations between the various stakeholders:

* Conference Sessions: The summit kicks off with program tracks featuring insightful discussions led by visionary leaders on topics such as Digital First India, Core Research Areas Driving Breakthroughs, AI Advancements and Innovations, and Enabling Social Impact.

* Hackathon: A diverse group of talented developers from different cities, colleges, and IITs across India will participate in an innovative Hackathon. The event focuses on collaboration and building products that solve industry and governance-defined problems, emphasizing solutions with positive social impact.

* Startup Conclave: The summit hosts a Mega Investor Startup Meet, offering emerging start-ups the chance to participate in a Live Pitch program held by super angels, investors and VCs with on-the-spot funding of up to USD 500k. The Demo Day enables startups to pitch to investors for funding ranging from USD 1M to 5M. The Startup Expo features 45 booths showcasing products, services, and business ideas.

* Exhibition: A showcase of brands and solutions from startups to corporates, highlighting the diverse offerings of organizations

Join us at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru on December 8-9th 2023 to be part of this momentous event.

