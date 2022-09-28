Pan India film Banaras, trailer launched in a star studded event

September 28: The renowned director Jayatheertha known for his mysterious stories is bringing another mysterious love story Banaras, starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro. Banaras is the film, extensively shot in Banaras. It is a love story with extreme twist and turns. Jayatheertha’ s recent release Bell-Bottom had already hit the box-office and won several awards. This film, Banaras also seems quite promising as it will be released in 5 different languages, namely, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. The trailer has been launched in a 2-days event held in Bangalore where, the Pan India national media were invited to attend the event. To grace the event, to grace the event, Dr. V Ravichandran and Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan has launched the trailer.

The B-town celebrities & South Indian film celebrities will make this event graceful with their presence. It will be a huge opportunity for many to interact with these two industries under the same roof.

Staring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro Banaras will hit theatres on 4th Nov 2022, in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam language. The Mysterious love Story film written and directed by Bell bottom fame Director Jayatheertha and produced by Tilakraj Ballal.

The musical love story is based on the rich culture of Banaras. With its picturesque locations like its ghats, temples, river Ganga and boat rides, Banaras will present beautiful Banaras on the screen.

This will be the first south Indian Film, to be shot more than 95 % in Banaras. The movie also captures Mukti Bhawan its importance, Bharat Mata Mandir, and its history. Blended with a mysterious love story, the poster for the film is Trending on Twitter.

Produced under the banner of NK productions house, Banaras is produced by Tilakraj Ballal, co-produced by Muzammil Ahmad Khan, story, screenplay and directed by Jayatheertha. B Ajaneesh Loknath has given the music and choreography by Jayatheertha, A Harsh. The alluring location of Banaras and its Ghats has been captured beautifully by Advait Gurumurthy. Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are the protagonist. Sujay Shastry, Devaraj, Achyuth Kumar and Barkath Ali are in the various roles.

Trailer link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwYi1TI9_N4

