Panchshil Bombay Sappers Soldierathon - A Tribute to the Heroes of Indian Armed Forces

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat in proud partnership with India's premier luxury real estate brand Panchshil Realty, presents the Panchshil Bombay Sappers Soldierathon- A powerful tribute & patriotic run dedicated to the heroic spirit of Indian Armed Forces.

This one-of-a-kind tribute is not just a run. It's a salute to the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of our brave soldiers-the heroes who led one of the most strategic and successful military operations in India's recent history.

Through this event, we express our eternal gratitude and collective pride in the Indian Armed Forces.

Held inside the prestigious and historic premises of the Bombay Sappers Centre, this run offers participants a rare opportunity to experience the sacred grounds that echo with tales of honour, duty and valour.

The theme of the run:

"Run For Soldiers - Run With Soldiers."

With over 5000 participants expected - including civilians, students, veterans and serving defence personnel - the Panchshil Soldierathon is more than a fitness movement; it is a national celebration of unity, patriotism and physical resilience.

Register Now At :

https://www.townscript.com/e/bombay-sappers-soldierathon

Messages from National Leaders

1-

General V.K. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC

Governor of Mizoram, Former Chief of Army Staff, Patron of Soldierathon*

"Jai Hind Fellow Countrymen,

I invite you all to join the Panchshil Bombay Sappers Soldierathon on June 29 at BEG Centre Dighi. This is not just a run- it is a tribute to the sons & daughters of Bharat Mata who laid down their lives for our nation's sovereignty.

Let us honour them by running with purpose and pride. Carry the spirit of India in every step."

2-

Mr. Atul Chordia

Chairman, Panchshil Realty

"Partnering with Soldierathon is a matter of immense pride for us at Panchshil. It is a rare and humbling opportunity to stand in solidarity with those who serve, and to bring together citizens of all ages to run not just for fitness, but for a greater cause."

3-

Major Dr. Surendra Poonia, VSM

Founder, Fitistan & Soldierathon

"This run is dedicated to unparalleled bravery and commitment of our Armed Forces to protect our motherland, daughters ,mothers & sisters at all costs. Through this run, we honour those who fought and inspire those who live. Let's unite in the spirit of India."

4-

Mrs. Shilpa Bhagat

Founder, Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat

"The greatest tribute to fallen heroes is action. This run binds every citizen with the legacy of our bravehearts. Every stride is a salute to their courage."

5 -

Mrs Sabina Sanghavi

Former Chairperson, FICCI FLO Pune

"My heartfelt Salute to our soldiers who guarding our borders with unwavering commitment. I appeal to Punekars to join historic Panchshil Bombay Sappers Soldierathon on 29th June Sunday"

We invite Pune's vibrant running community and every citizen who cherishes our nation's spirit to be a part of this landmark event.

Let us run not just for fitness - but for pride, purpose, and patriotism.

Together, let's run for India. Together, let's remember.

Jai Hind.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor