Pangea Season 2: The Ultimate Rap Battle Returns Bigger and Better

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 17: Pangea, the revolutionary hip hop music festival, is back with a bang for Season 2. Set to take place in August 2024 in Kochi, this year's event promises to be even more electrifying, cementing Pangea's reputation as the epicenter of hip hop and rap in South India.

A Look Back at Pangea's Success

Last year, Pangea saw over 80 talented artists from across the country compete for the coveted title and a grand prize of 3000 USD. This year, the stakes are higher, and the competition is fiercer, as Pangea aims to build an even larger and more vibrant community of artists.

Inviting Talent from Across the Nation

Pangea Season 2 invites artists from all over India to submit their work and showcase their skills. The submission window opens on 18th May 2024 and closes on 19th June 2024. The participants can send their work to connect@pangeaproductions.in. This inclusive approach ensures that talent from every corner of the country gets a chance to shine on a national platform.

Public Voting and Finalist Selection

Once the submission period ends, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artists on social media. This interactive voting process ensures that fans play a crucial role in selecting the finalists. The artists with the highest votes will receive exclusive invitation to compete in the grand finale event in Kochi, where they will battle it out for glory.

Building a Community of Artists

Pangea is more than just a rap battle; it is a movement aimed at fostering a strong, supportive community of artists. By providing a platform for emerging talent, Pangea plays a crucial role in promoting hip hop and rap music in India. The festival not only highlights incredible talent but also fosters connections among artists, industry professionals, and fans.

Pangea and BeardBroz

Pangea is a groundbreaking project from BeardBroz, the first web3 community initiative in India. BeardBroz is a community token that initiates various blockchain-based projects. The token, known as BBZ, is deflationary token and rewards holders by taxing on buy and sell transactions. BBZ is widely available across multiple DEX platforms, and Pangea is the first project of BBZ aimed at uplifting artists and building a community.

David Carmel Alex

David Carmel Alex, also known as Beardman, is the visionary behind BeardBroz and the founder of MaverixPro Limited, a research company based in Calicut, India. Known for his expertise in Financial Markets, Blockchain Technology, and Health & Fitness, David has written over six books on various topics and is dedicated to empowering the younger generation with skills the education system lacks.

Pangea:

Pangea is a premier hip hop music festival based in Kerala, dedicated to discovering and promoting new talent in the rap and hiphop genres. With a mission to build a vibrant community of artists, Pangea provides a platform for artists to gain recognition and connect with fans and industry professionals.

For more details contact - Jenson Cardez - connect@pangeaproductions.in, Mullaveliyl, Karippasserimugal road, Near HMT, Vadacode Po, Kalamasseri, Ernakulam, 682021

