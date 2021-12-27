Pankhuri Shrivastava, founder of Grabhouse dies at 32 due to cardiac arrest

Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of a Sequoia Capital-backed women-centric social community platform start-up called ﻿Pankhuri﻿, passed away after a cardiac arrest on Friday, her company said on Monday. She was 32. “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” the company informed on Twitter on Monday.

Pankhuri﻿ Shrivastava launched Pankhuri in 2019 for women members to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. She raised $3.2 million led by Sequoia Capital India's accelerator programme, Surge, and India Quotient and Taurus Ventures. Before that, Shrivastava founded rental startup Grabhouse, which was sold to online classifieds company Quikr in a cash and equity deal in 2016. Several venture capitalists and top executives condoled the untimely death of Pankhuri Shrivastava on social media. They included Vani Kola, the founder of Kalaari Capital, and Sequoia India managing director Rajan Anandan. “Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time,” Rajan Anandan posted on Twitter.

