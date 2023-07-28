Panna Diamond World LLP announces a robust expansion plan: To open around 12 stores in the coming years

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 28: Panna Diamond World, one of the foremost diamond jewellers in West Bengal, has recently announced a robust expansion plan of launching around 10 or 12 retail stores globally in the next 2-3 years. Following the company's commercial success through retail sales in the last six years, this expansion plan aims to further Panna Diamond World’s market share and cement its name as one of the most trusted ones in the jewellery business. Further elaborating on the stellar growth of the company, it suffices to say the company is the only one in the sector to have opened 4 jewellery showrooms in West Bengal in just 6 years, the first one being in February 2008, inaugurated by Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

Behind this impressive growth trajectory in retail, lies not just the Panna Diamond World’s extensive experience as a 25-year-old exporter but also its understanding of the market trends and its pocket-friendly collections, starting just at INR 3000. Moreover, in keeping with the increased presence in the market, the venture has also set the target of garnering between 300 and 400 crore in exports, and between 75 and 100 crore in retail by the next 3 years.

Further, in terms of expansion, the company, owing to the stellar performance of the brand in recent years, is poised to widen its horizons with new initiatives such as a jewellery line for men, platinum-based jewellery, and colour stone jewellery. Since its inception in 2007 by Pintu Agarwala and Rashmi Agarwala, Panna Diamond World has witnessed 100x growth in the workforce, going from an ambitious 2-member business to a solid 100-employee company. The company became a pioneer by introducing hallmark and certification of authenticity for diamonds in the diamond industry in West Bengal.

About the expansion plan, Pintu Agarwala, Director said, “ We are thrilled to announce that Panna Diamond World which has become a household name in just 6 years into the competitive retail jewellery industry, will soon have a presence globally. This expansion plan speaks not just for the success of our in-house craftsmanship that has won the hearts of several people but also about our continuous commitment to reaching more and more people, offering them best-in-line jewellery at a reasonable cost.” Outlining the vision of the brand, Pintu Agarwala, Director continued, “When we began our journey in 2007, our aim was to make diamonds an affordable option for a wide range of customers. However, since the beginning, we never compromised on quality and aesthetics and that has held us in good stead.”

Winner of the Coolest Store Award, received from the popular Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty, the brand is planning to continue building stores that cater to the varied needs of the consumer around jewellery. The award shows that Panna Diamond World understands the market well and thus tailors the ambience of its store, much like its collection, according to the market demands.

Attesting further to the consumer-centric model of Panna Diamond World stands its sought-after yet affordable bridal collection that comes within 7 lakhs only. Moreover, in terms of the aesthetics of the company’s portfolio, there is a wide range available. The range includes the exquisite, intricate design of the bridal collection as well as the signature, easy-to-carry lifestyle pieces. Also, recently the diamond enterprise, known for its trendy lightweight diamond pieces, grabbed headlines with its polki jewellery collection, named the Virasat Collection, which was a hit among its loyal and ever-growing customer base.

Another customer-friendly aspect of the brand along with free-of-cost lifetime maintenance is that it ensures free replacement in case of a falling of diamond over a sustained period of use. Furthermore, the brand has a unique exchange policy where no deduction is made on the price of the diamond. The brand believes that coupled with the superlative quality of its diamonds and low making charges, these innovative steps will contribute to its success and thus in the coming years is resolved to reach more customers.

As a forward-thinking brand that has adeptly understood and fulfilled the comprehensive needs of millennials, Panna Diamond World consistently offers fresh and innovative designs that perfectly complement their fast-paced and fashion-forward lifestyle. Acknowledging the importance of convenience for millennials, who are constantly on the move, the brand enables exploration of their extensive collection from the comfort and convenience of their own homes through their social media profiles and website.

The company is involved in various social responsibility endeavours wherein they consistently engage with several synergistic ventures through their NGO, Tara Devi Foundation. Fostering an environment of inclusive growth, Pintu Agarwala and Rashmi Agarwala of Panna Diamond World are set to bring about a wave of change in how consumers buy diamonds and the way it is presented to the masses.

For more information, please visit- https://www.pannadiamonds.com/ & https://www.instagram.com/pannadiamondworld/

