Panorama Music releases 'Dard E Tanhaai' composed by 'Achha Sila Diya' fame Nikhil Kamath

Panorama Music, the music arm of Panorama Studios, released a new single called 'Dard E Tanhaai' written and directed by Alok Shrivastav.

Nikhil Kamath, who rose to fame with the composition of Sonu Nigam's chart-topping debut song 'Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka' and composed over 100 songs including songs from film 'Tum Bin', among others, has composed 'Dard E Tanhaai' for Panorama Music. Song has been Sung by Mohammed Irfan and Sana Aziz.

The song features Mandeep Gujjar, Namrata Sharma and Ashmit Shrivastava. Namrata was voted Bombay Times fresh face -1st runner-up in 2014.

"Dard E Tanhaai" is a love ballad song that deals with love and sorrow.

The lyricist Alok Shrivastava is a film producer and director who turned lyricist with this song. Shrivastava has directed films like 'End Counter', 'Unsound', 'Mismatch' and produced films like 'Jaane Hoga kya' and 'Guru Mahaguru'.

According to the composer, Dard E Tanhaai is a song about the grief and misery of a guy who has been estranged from his partner, as well as the anguish and anxiety he is experiencing in his life.

"It's a song that most of us with relate to and will grow on you each time you hear it" Kamath says.

