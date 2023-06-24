"Panorama Music releases youthful single 'Dooba Dooba' by Kabul Rishi featuring Ragini Tandan, known for the hit song 'Lamborghini'"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: In the recent past, Panorama Music has released many melodious singles featuring prominent names from the industry. The recently released romantic track titled "Dooba Dooba" is now available on the Panorama Music YouTube channel.

The love song Dooba Dooba is sung by Kabul Rishi features Ragini Tandan (of Lamborghini song fame). Kabul's fresh & euphonious voice instantly adds an impressive emotional connection to the song. Do watch till the end to experience a happy reunion of two hearts, a song full of Iife and melody.

The music video also features Lekha Unnikrishnan Nair & Vansh Rishi. The happy love song has been beautifully composed by Jayant Sankla & lyrics are penned by Mohit Sharma & Jayant Sankla. The music video has been directed by Innee Singh & portrays two young lovers excited to meet up after a long gap.

"Dooba Dooba" releases on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music.

Link - https://youtu.be/7uXNYN0GjAk

