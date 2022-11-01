Papa Ni Pari – Social Initiative by Maruti Impex Foundation

November 01: Marriages in India are a grand affair celebrated with extensive decorations, color, dresses, music, dance, costumes and rituals that depend on the community, region and religion of the bride and the groom, as well as their preferences. India celebrates about 10 million weddings per year. Weddings are a major business in India. According to a report by KPMG in 2017, the Indian wedding industry is estimated to be around $40–50 billion in size. Typical Indian families spend significant effort and financial resources to prepare and celebrate weddings. It is estimated that the cost of an Indian wedding ranges between ₹500,000 to ₹5,00,00,000 (from US$6,747.14 to US$674,743.50, respectively). An Indian is likely to spend one fifth of his total lifetime wealth on a wedding.

Mr. Suresh Lakhani, Mr. Dinesh Lakhani and Mr. Divya Lakhani of Maruti Impex Foundation are organizing an outstanding event called “Papa ni Pari ” where they are getting 551 fatherless daughters married in a luxurious manner regardless of their caste, race or creed. Hindu, Muslim, Christian girls are all welcome under the same roof for marriage. Those who can’t afford the financial burden of marriage can also come to Papa ni pari and get married.

Every girl dreams of a grand wedding, Maruti Impex Foundation is doing its part in making sure these 551 girls have their dream wedding. From makeup artist, photographer, caterer, dress, decorator to the venue the foundation handles everything and does not take a single penny from them. Everything is seamless, from the application process to the marriage ceremony. A normal-sized Indian wedding would have on average around 500 guests. Papa ni pari on the other hand averages around 5000+ guests every single time. The guests consist of influential people from well-known entrepreneurs to top diamond merchants, all coming together to celebrate the holy union of 551 beautiful couples.

Mr. Suresh Lakhani and his brother Mr. Dinesh Lakhani perform all the fatherly activities from “ Kanyadaan” (a ritual where the father gives his daughter away which means him giving all his responsibilities for his daughter to the groom) to “bidai (when daughter leaves her maternal home and goes to her husband’s home)” and everything in between as well. All girls get very emotional while performing all rituals. Jinal said “When Mr. Lakhani did my “bidai”, I had tears in my eyes. I felt like I’m saying goodbye to my real father.” That’s the level of love and hospitality that all girls receive in “Papa ni pari” marriage ceremonies.

Papa ni pari is taking place this year in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on the 6th of Nov, 2022.

