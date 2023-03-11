Parag Sanghvi Announces the sequel of Desi Boyz and re-make of Omkara

New Delhi (India), March 11: India, 10th March 2023: A partnership between Anand Pandit, Parag Sanghvi, and Eros International, an Indian film production and distribution company, has led to the announcement of the remake of ‘Omkara’ and ‘Desi Boyz’, two legendary blockbusters with strong ties to nostalgia!

“We are thrilled to work with Anand Bhai to reignite the beauty of these films that have remained ingrained in our mind,” adds Sunil Lulla, Chairman of Eros Motion Pictures. “We are happy to collaborate with Anand Bhai and Parag Sanghvi.”

Every time we watched one of our favourite movies, we couldn’t help but wonder what became of the characters in the film and whether or not their lives took any unexpected turns. These movies will provide the answers to a good many of these questions. The makers of sequels have assured us that they will make sure that these timeless masterpieces keep their authentic spirit while simultaneously gaining new life and vigour thanks to our combined efforts.

“Yes, it is true that I worked with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to make the sequels and remakes of two legendary films,” Anand Pandit affirms. In their respective eras, the films “Omkara” and “Desi Boyz” both established new benchmarks for plot development, star power, and musical composition. They continue to be respected for their knowledge in their specialised sectors. They have cult followings for a number of reasons, so it appears to be the perfect time for the return of these blockbusters and continuing of their tales for a new audience.

Parag Sanghvi continues, “I am thrilled to be a part of these amazing projects. It will be fantastic to continue the legacy of these classic tunes. The partnership with Eros International is especially important because Eros Motion Pictures is best located in India to maximize distribution and promotion, including on global digital channels.”

Desi Boyz is a Bollywood action comedy film released in 2011. The film was directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangda Singh. The film follows two friends who lose their jobs and decide to do a questionable job in order to make ends meet. Along the way, they must confront issues of friendship, loyalty, and love. Desi Boyz was a commercial success at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

Omkara is a 2006 Bollywood crime drama film based on Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The story follows Omi Shukla (Ajay Devgn), a powerful and influential man in Uttar Pradesh who is in love with Dolly (Kareena Kapoor), a woman from a lower social class. Omi’s right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif Ali Khan), becomes jealous of their relationship and begins to plot against Omi, using the power of manipulation and deceit to turn Omi against Dolly.

Omkara received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and screenplay and was a commercial success at the box office. It won several awards, including four National Film Awards, and is considered to be one of the best films of Bollywood in the 21st century.

Also Read: Parag Sanghvi joins forces for “Crakk” with Vidyut, Arjun, & Jacqueline Fernandez.

Parag Sanghvi’s Journey:

The entertainment industry has always held a special place in Parag Sanghvi’s heart, which is not surprising given that he comes from a family of business leaders. In late 2000, he launched his career as a producer, contributing his talents to a number of different films before establishing his own production business. Over the years, he has garnered a reputation for his ability to identify promising performers and actresses, and he has been instrumental in launching the careers of a large number of up-and-coming stars.

Parag Sanghvi’srelationship with fellow cinema tycoon Sunil Lulla has produced a number of box office successes, solidifying their alliance as a winning formula in the cutthroat industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor