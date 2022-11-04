Paras Buildtech's new retail hub, Paras One33 becomes the toast of Noida

Fun and frolic have a new address.

Paras One33 launched by Paras Buildtech in Sector 133, Noida is the picture-perfect haven for patrons to spend a leisure day unwinding with their loved ones.

With scrumptious foods and endless shopping outlets, Paras One33 is fast emerging as the go-to destination for residents of Delhi NCR.

As the newest retail hotspot in Noida, Paras One33 offers a myriad of entertainment and indulgent opportunities for visitors of all age groups and preferences.

While family eateries and multi-purpose franchises like Haldirams, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Gopala, Barista and Reliance Smart and Lenskart sprawled across its undulating food street called, "Chatori Gali", make Paras One33 the first choice for family outings, fashion and lifestyle stores like Reliance Trends make it a magnet for shoppers looking for the newest and most affordable apparel designs.

Additionally, hospitality, cosmetic, fitness and wellness brands like Javed Habib, Apna Chemist and Ginger Hotels imbue a holistic ambience to this Paras Buildtech project. Within the vicinity of the project, is a dedicated kids play zone and a rustic flea market, which give visitors with a penchant to explore the perfect excuse to find their way to this wonderful attraction. Fully equipped to cater to all the needs of its diverse patrons, Paras One33 has all the ingredients to become the most popular crowd-puller in Noida.

Sharing his insights, Aman Nagar, Joint Managing Director, Paras Buildtech said, "Paras One33 is designed to provide our patrons with a fun day with family and friends. Paras Buildtech has always been dedicated in our pursuit to deliver nothing short of the best for our patrons and customers. We strive to develop projects that provide for our customer's every need. Our only yardstick in this endeavour is excellence, and the state-of-art quality of Paras One33 perfectly exemplifies this. The breath-taking facade of this 5-storied, stellar glass marvel has captivated residents in and around Noida, who continue to flock towards it in greater numbers every day. By providing our mall-patrons with the best one-stop shopping, entertainment, food and wellness brand destination, we are confident that the Paras One33 Mall will soon become the most attractive retail hotspot for patrons coming from far and wide."

Backed by a strong brand lineage, Paras Buildtech, incepted in 2002, is progressing fast "Towards Tomorrow". With timely delivery as its core strength, the company has already delivered approximately 15 million Square Feet and is working on multi scale projects. With an impressive project spectrum which includes a mix of Residential, Commercial and Retail Spaces spread across Gurgaon, Noida, Zirakpur &; Mohali, Paras Buildtech has successfully delivered more than 12 projects. A team of highly experienced professionals, this team is constantly working on making tomorrow a concrete reality.

