Parentune Launches Parentune Spotlight Featuring Adhuna Bhabani

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Parentune, India's largest parenting platform has launched its first-ever celebrity video series - Parentune Spotlight. The first video features ace hairstylist and entrepreneur, Adhuna Bhabani. Known for its parent-first approach with expert-backed content and a strong parent community, parentune's foray into celebrity content takes the platform to the next level.

The debut video interview features Adhuna in an intimate conversation about her journey as a parent, providing a rare insight into the challenges and triumphs of raising two daughters, Shakya and Akira, with ex-husband, actor Farhan Akhtar.

Parentune Spotlight marks a milestone for Parentune as it showcases diversification of its content to include celebrity voices alongside its trusted doctors, experts and parent communities.

About Parentune Spotlight

With the launch of Parentune Spotlight, parentune signals its intent to introduce more celebrity-led conversations in the future. Parentune Spotlight is an intimate look into what it takes to raise children under the spotlight. With this IP, parentune expects to support more urban parents in India building newer perspectives and normalizing sharing about parenting challenges.

To watch the exclusive video with Adhuna Bhabani and learn more about her parenting journey, visit parentune.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor