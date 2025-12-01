Parmanu Defence Creates History with multiple Airforce Selections with record scores

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: Parmanu Defence has achieved a historic and unprecedented performance in the recently declared Airforce Examination results, with both current-year cadets and previously enrolled students securing outstanding scores and multiple selections. Competing among lakhs of aspirants across India, Parmanu cadets demonstrated exceptional discipline, strong academic command, and remarkable exam temperament, further solidifying the academy's reputation as a premier Defence training institute.

This year witnessed an impressive selection, led by Shubh Johar, who secured a commanding 51 marks against the national cut-off of 33. Ishita delivered a powerful score of 43 marks, nearly double the cut-off of 22, while Roshni Kotwal confidently cleared with 37 marks, surpassing her category cut-off of 26. These scores stand as a testament to Parmanu's rigorous training environment and the cadets' high-level preparation. Adding to this achievement, several more Parmanu students showcased exceptional promise by scoring above their respective category cut-offs. Debi Prasad 25.0, Shivam Singh 25.41, Yuvika 27.31,, Tejaswini 27.6, and Avinash Kumar 24.34 all outperformed the qualifying benchmarks, reflecting strong fundamentals and competitive readiness.

A major highlight of this year's result is that several former Parmanu cadetsSejal Sharma, Niwas Raj, Akhil Bijalwan, and Abhishek Chaharalso secured selection in this same Airforce Examination, further proving the long-term impact of the academy's disciplined ecosystem and strong academic foundation. Their continued success reaffirms the institute's role in producing consistently high-performing Defence aspirants year after year.

The academy attributes this extraordinary outcome to its strict discipline, no-phone policy, regular mock test system, intense peer-pressure environment, and highly experienced faculty. The structured atmosphere, continuous evaluation, and real-exam simulation practices create a competitive drive that is unattainable in a home-study setup.

The management of Parmanu Defence congratulated all studentscurrent and formerand expressed gratitude to parents for their unwavering trust and cooperation. This historic set of performances, combining fresh selections with alumni achieving success in the same exam, marks a proud chapter in Parmanu's growing legacy.

With this record-breaking result, Parmanu Defence continues to stand tall as one of India's most disciplined, result-driven, and trusted institutions for Defence exam preparation.

