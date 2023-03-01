Parsh Technologies leads the way to bring awareness about the web 3.0 space

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 1: Parsh Technologies hosted a fascinating event to raise awareness about the web 3.0 space in Rajkot, Gujarat. The live event was hosted and led by Ravi Vaishnav, CEO & Founder of the company and its latest project – Citizen of Metaland. A Modern Massive Multiplayer Role-Playing Game (Modern MMORPG) that works on a play-for-fun, mint-to-earn model with a revenue structure in place that benefits the players and keeps them on their virtual toes in every way.

The event was for employees and metaverse enthusiasts to gauge and become aware of the field’s future and the magnificence of transforming and adapting into the web3 space. Ravi Vaishnav highlighted the basics of Web1, Web2 & Web3 and some of the other important aspects of building and operating a metaverse.

Fundamentals of blockchain, metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFT, and metaverse gaming were also some of the major pointers covered here. The employees were also taken on a roadmap journey of the company, its achievements, and its future.

There was a Q&A session conducted at the end to ensure there was good interactivity and excitement within the audience. Everyone participated and became aware of where they stand in the future of the virtual world and how it’s time for India to make way for advancement in the web 3.0 space.

Citizen of Metaland and its CoM token are going live very soon; the team also announced that viewers must turn on the website and their pages on social media to catch updates on more live events to come this year.

