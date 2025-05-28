Parthiv Gohil on Shubhchintak – With Every Project, We Tell Stories That Truly Matter

New Delhi [India], May 28: After capturing hearts through music for over two decades, celebrated singer and cultural custodian Parthiv Gohil continues to carve a meaningful path in the world of cinema. His latest production, Shubhchintak, under the banner of Soul Sutra, reflects his enduring commitment to storytelling that entertains while resonating deeply with audiences.

Breaking away from conventional narratives, Shubhchintak is a fast-paced thriller comedy—an edge-of-the-seat, complete family entertainer packed with suspense, sharp humour, and emotional twists. Directed by Nisarg Vaidya, the film captures the chaos and charm of real-life dilemmas, making it both highly relatable and deeply engaging.

Produced by Soul Sutra, co-founded by Parthiv Gohil and actor & producer Manasi, the film adds to a growing repertoire of Gujarati cinema that's bold, refreshing, and rooted in authenticity. Previous productions from the banner include the heartwarming family drama Golkeri, the thought-provoking Dear Father starring Paresh Rawal, and the visually rich Kutch Express, which marked Ratna Pathak Shah's Gujarati film debut.

For Parthiv, every cinematic venture is a continuation of his artistic evolution. “With every project, we're telling stories that truly matter, stories that stay with people. That's the vision we have for Soul Sutra, and Shubhchintak is a beautiful step in that direction,” he shares.

A key signature of Soul Sutra's films lies in their music, and Shubhchintak is no exception. Parthiv Gohil takes meticulous care to ensure the soundtrack reflects the film's soul and cultural texture. One standout from the album is Gorandhari Re, a brand-new composition that draws inspiration from the beloved phrase Gorandhari Re, reimagining it into something entirely fresh. The song builds a new sonic journey that celebrates the essence of Gujarati tradition while standing on its own as an original, modern piece.

At its core, Shubhchintak combines high-stakes suspense with relatable emotion, delivering a film that's as thrilling as it is heartfelt, reaffirming Soul Sutra's belief that great stories don't just entertain, they endure.

