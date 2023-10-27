Parul University Hosts Season 2 of Maadhyam, Gujarat's Biggest Media Festival, with Eminent Personalities from the World of Journalism

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 27: Parul University recently hosted an exceptional Season 2 of Maadhyam, an event that has grown to become Gujarat's largest media festival, drawing the participation of eminent personalities from the world of journalism. The university's unwavering commitment to providing students with diverse and enriching exposure was prominently displayed through this event. Maadhyam Season 2 exemplified this dedication by offering a dynamic platform for aspiring media enthusiasts to unleash their creativity, delve into industry trends, and gain insights into the world of journalism from established experts and industry professionals. Organized by the Faculty of Liberal Arts, Maadhyam brought together prominent figures to discuss journalism, modern media, and its societal impact.

This three-day festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from journalism students and those from other institutions, hosting over 10 events, workshops, and guest lectures. The event attracted more than 6,000 attendees, with over 1,000 registrations from beyond the campus. Eminent personalities such as Devendra Bhatnagar (State Editor, Divya Bhaskar, Gujarat), Sweta Singh (News Anchor and Executive Editor, Special Programming, Aaj Tak), Dixit Soni (Editor, Zee 24 Kalak), Siddharth Dholkia (Senior News Anchor & Producer, News18 Gujarati), and Neeru Zinzuwadia (News Anchor, TV9 Gujarati) engaged with students through expert sessions on topics related to journalism in the modern age, its social impact, and ethical considerations.

Maadhyam Season 2 hosted dynamic competitions in film-making, photography, journalism, live reporting, and more, pushing participants to showcase their talents and innovation. Esteemed judges like RJ Abhi Shah (94.3 FM), RJ Dixi (Radio City 91.1), RJ Jai (Red FM 93.5), and Mr. Aseem Trivedi (Indian Political Cartoonist) presided over these events, fostering an environment for students to display their skills and creative ideas in journalism.

The festival also facilitated enlightening discussions on the evolving media landscape, digital trends, and career prospects. Renowned journalist Sweta Singh emphasized the importance of reading and creating valuable content, while Devendra Bhatnagar stressed the need for preparedness and patience in journalism. Siddharth Dholkia discussed the transformative role of the digital age in audience engagement through the internet and social media.

Notably, Maadhyam drew significant participation from other universities and institutions, including Maharaja Sayajirao University, Sigma University, ITM, and students from various art institutes and universities in cities like Surat and Bharuch. This event's success reflects its impact on students and the wider media community, showcasing Parul University's commitment to nurturing creativity, skills, and innovation.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, expressed his pride in the event's role in providing students with a unique platform to learn, interact, and gain invaluable exposure to the world of journalism and mass communication, embodying the university's emphasis on holistic development and practical exposure.

