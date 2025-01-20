Parul University to Host Vadodara Literature Festival 3.0 from January 27-29, 2025

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 20: Vadodara is about to experience three days of literary brilliance as Parul University gears up to host the third edition of the Vadodara Literature Festival in association with India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.). Organized by the Faculty of Liberal Arts, the festival will run from January 27 to 29, 2025, promising a vibrant confluence of ideas, creativity, and culture. Featuring 50 renowned authors, 10 interactive workshops, and 7 exciting activities, the festival is designed to unite fiction and non-fiction writers, journalists, entrepreneurs, and influential cultural voices for engaging discussions on storytelling, writing, and the literary world.

The festival will be headlined by some of the most celebrated names in the literary and creative industries, including Jeffrey Archer, the world-renowned bestselling author; Subhash Ghai, the iconic filmmaker and educator; and Prajakta Koli, the beloved YouTube personality and actress. These keynote speakers will lead captivating discussions, sharing their insights into the art of writing, storytelling, and navigating the creative process. Other notable figures, such as Manu Pillai, Barkha Dutt, Ila Arun, Alphons Kannanthanam, etc. will take the stage for thought-provoking sessions on topics ranging from Indian history to contemporary media, public policy, and personal journeys.

In addition to the inspiring talks, the festival will host several specialised sessions on topics such as economics and finance, public policy, regional and English literature, psychology, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment, among others. These conversations will provide valuable insights into the intersection of literature with pressing global issues and new-age advancements. There will also be workshops on graphology and caricature, giving participants an opportunity to explore creative arts and storytelling in new ways.

Beyond the discussions, the festival will offer a wide range of interactive cultural experiences, including a flea market, a culinary carnival showcasing regional and international cuisines, and Insta-worthy spots to capture the essence of Gujarat's vibrant culture. The evenings will come alive with starry night showcases, offering a perfect blend of literary flair and artistic expression.

At its core, the Vadodara Literature Festival 3.0 promises to be a vivid celebration of ideas, creativity, and shared human experiences. This unique event provides a platform for thinkers, writers, and artists to engage with each other, exchange ideas, and inspire new perspectives. This festival has something for everyone, whether they are book fans, budding writers, or people who appreciate discovering new ideas.

