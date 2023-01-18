Parul University welcomes MBA batch 2025; Candidates to choose from 20 advanced specialisations

Parul University, the Vadodara-based educational hub, one of the foremost in India, which is known for its industry-ready education, is ready to welcome a new cohort of MBA candidates, the batch of 2025. Offering keen insights into business education, Parul Univerity's cutting-edge MBA programmes with 20 specialisations, attract bright minds across the country. Committed to the aim of bringing about positive change via premium education, the university has brought together industry experts as well as leading academics.

Towards grooming future leaders, among the emergent areas of business studies, the university is offering courses in Agribusiness Management, Information Technology, Forensic Accounting & Fraud Investigation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing and Sales, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development, Family Managed Business, Pharmaceutical Management, Project Management, Healthcare Management, Public Policy, Retail Management, Tourism & Event Management, and Business Analytics. Additionally, the institution provides expert-delivered courses on traditional subjects such as Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Banking and Finacial Services, and International Trade & Business.

Welcoming the new cohort, Dr Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, "We heartily welcome the new MBA batch of Parul Univerity. MBA is more than just a degree. Candidates join this programme to build on their analytical and interpersonal skills, which general degrees often don't have the time to emphasise on. At Parul University, we leave no stone unturned to deliver the best mentorship to the candidates to not only develop a heightened skill set in their areas of interest but also hone an entrepreneurial spirit. Via the 20 specialisations, we seek to make an impact across sectors through our " Further, Dr. Bijal Zaveri, Dean Faculty of Management Studies added, "Additionally, what sets us apart from the competition is that we have long forged strong industry associations that are instrumental for the candidates to be groomed- they are groomed by industry leaders themselves. Also, during the placement season, the industry network helps us create success stories, via which the Parul University candidates take the institution's legacy."

The industry-university collaborations have created updated materials and course structures, which are aimed to foster astute business acumen in the candidates via a synergy of real-time problem-solving as well as classical business knowledge. The success of the tireless collaborations is reflected in the placement figures of the university: the average package stands at 8 LPA while the highest-grossed package is 30 LPA.

Major companies that visit the placement drive include DMart, Flipkart, Godrej, ICICI Bank, BYJU'S, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas, Patanjali, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Asian Paints, Amul, and Amazon, among others. In order to achieve the sought-after placements figures and to guide the cohort into a successful career, in terms of academic foundation, Parul University is committed to bringing together the best academic staff. Several Parul Unversity faculty members, experts in their respective fields, come from eminent institutions such as IITs, NITs, and IISc.

Similarly, for industry-specific learning, Parul University candidates receive personalised mentorship from industry leaders, who expose the candidates to best industry practices and skills. Further, the industry-oriented approach can be observed in the 700+ industry collaborations and a total investment of over 10 crores of funding received for the institute-led start-ups and 125 entrepreneurial projects.

Also, as an answer to the need for international exposure, which has become increasingly important to succeed in the industry today, Parul University provides a robust platform for candidates to gain experience. The university has over 75 international partnerships as well as a strong presence of more than 2000 international students.

With the aim to bring about an entrepreneurship spirit along with academic excellence, the institute focuses on the holistic development of its candidates. Platforms such as the Armed Forces Motivation Cell, International Relations Cell, Competitive Examination Cell, Carrer Development Cell, and Training & Placement Cell play an instrumental role in the efforts towards 360-degree development of the cohort.

Much like in the MBA programmes, Parul University ensures that industry-oriented education, especially with a multi-disciplinary approach, is imparted to candidates across the board. In addition to its MBA programmes, the institute offers cutting-edge courses in disciplines such as various streams of engineering, applied sciences, commerce, computer applications, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, Ayurved, homoeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, management, as well as business administration.

