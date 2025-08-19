New Delhi [India], August 19: Paryushan Parva, often simply Paryushan, is Jainism's annual festival of deep reflection and forgiveness. For 8–10 days, devout Jains worldwide pause regular life to meditate, fast and atone.

They practise pratikraman (introspection) and seek micchami dukkadam (“I forgive you. Please forgive me”), turning inward to “search for happiness”. Even non-Jains revere this festival of forgiveness and renewal. The term Paryushan itself implies “coming together,” a time to reconcile with one's true self and others.

Why Paryushan's Values Resonate Across the Globe

Paryushan's message now resonates far beyond India's Jain communities. According to Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, seekers of truth, peace and joy from all over the world come together to commemorate Paryushan Parva.

All the participants, including many youth, joined in collective prayers, snatra puja and discourses. Even the Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan praised the gathering, calling Paryushan “not just a Jain festival but one of humanity”. Such worldwide interest reflects modern values: in an era of mindfulness and global dialogue, many are drawn to Paryushan's themes of non-violence (ahimsa), compassion and inner peace.

Shrimad Rajchandraji, a 19th‑century Jain saint, famously taught that “forgiveness is the grand entrance to liberation.” He emphasised that Paryushan provides an invaluable opportunity to forgive oneself and others, aiding in the liberation of the soul. This age-old wisdom that forgiveness purifies the mind is a universal ideal.

Whether facing personal grudges or collective conflicts, Paryushan reminds participants that letting go of anger leads to a happier, lighter life. Today's celebrations carry that same purpose: to harness forgiveness and self-discipline, dissolving past resentments and making way for compassion.

Led by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has for decades championed Paryushan's true spirit, leading global gatherings. The institution spans across 206 centres across six continents, bringing Jain teachings into diverse communities. Hundreds of international satsangs, meditation camps and youth programs extend the festival's reach. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur reviews highlight how attendees from different countries find common ground in Paryushan's introspective practices. For many, even hearing about Paryushan online sparks curiosity about Jain philosophy; devotees note that stories on Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's channels boost awareness worldwide.

Paryushan 2025: An Invitation to All Seekers

This year, Paryushan Mahaparva will be celebrated from 20–27 August at Mumbai's NSCI Dome. The program under the guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, will feature daily Snatra Puja’s, discourse on Shrimad Rajchandra Vachnamrut & Natak Samaysar, and special events.

Importantly, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur emphasises that Paryushan is open to everyone, not just Jains. Non-Jains are welcome to attend the festival and embrace its core virtues (forgiveness, non-violence, honesty), which are universal.

Across cultures, people face stress, hostility or environmental concerns, problems that this festival addresses by turning within. Paryushan's rising global profile reflects a shared need for inner peace. In a world of distractions, Paryushan offers a chance to declutter our homes, while opening our hearts with movements like Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's “Power of One” campaign.

Whether through solemn vows of non-violence, communal confession on Samvatsari or simply a moment of silence, Paryushan teaches that looking inward can heal outer divisions. In 2025, this is India's most introspective festival that will once again invite the world to join in personal renewal, proving that a Jain tradition can inspire seekers of truth, peace and joy everywhere.

