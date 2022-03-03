Passion Vista felicitates Dr Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes with The Global Icons 2021 award

Unified Brainz celebrated the third anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

An exemplary achiever in all things Digital, Dr Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes received The Global Icons 2021 awards for being one of the world's top digital innovators. She's also a globalist, ethics board advisor, angel investor, educator, and a thought leader and speaker.

Currently she serves as CEO at Softhread, Chief Innovation Officer for GBA Global, Senator and Secretary General for WBAF, Chief Quality and Innovation Officer at Pediatrix, and a Forbes Business Council member.

Throughout her career, Ingrid has held several leadership and executive board positions within the corporate, academic and non-profit healthcare arena, by driving all quality and innovation initiatives such as Telehealth, Blockchain, AI, Genomics, Precision Medicine, Population Health, Medical Simulation, and Value Based Care.

"My current business portfolio revolves around emerging technologies and involves several domains that are key drivers for our global business ecosystem: education, digital transformation, innovation, technology deployment for smart cities developments, digital ethics, and investments. All my corporate and not for profit endeavours aim to be purposeful and align with the attainment of UN SDGs," says Ingrid, an international Digital Technology Ambassador.

Based in Miami, USA, Ingrid is the Founder & CEO of the Institute for Science, Entrepreneurship and Investments, as well as the Founder & CEO, RevExpo Consulting.

She goes on to add, "We are currently engaged, completing or planning several global initiatives that revolve around digital ethics, deploying emerging technologies, increasing women empowerment and involvement in emerging technologies, and increasing ESG-awareness and monitoring, facilitating attainment of UN SDGs and deployment of smart cities globally. We are proud of the opportunity to collaborate with several international organizations that promote financial inclusion, social justice, and growing the digital economy such as WBAF, GBA and GCPIT. Additionally, it has been a privilege to share my expertise as an expert for the EU Blockchain Forum Observatory, Women in AI and Partners in Digital Health Institute."

For someone who is a forerunner in the digital innovation space, it is hard to believe that Ingrid grew up without any technology at all (She saw her first computer at age 21). She became a Chief Innovation Officer and passionate Digital Advocate almost three decades later.

Ingrid received her medical degree in Europe from the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. She graduated from New York's Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, earning Board certifications in General and Child Psychiatry. Complementing her academic and clinical career, she earned an Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami, with specialty certification in Health Sector Management and Policy.

In addition to being a global healthcare futurist, she is also a Faculty Member of the WBAF Business School, Division of Entrepreneurship, and teaching the Executive MBA Business Technology Course at the UM Business School.

Dr Ingrid Vasiliu - Feltes holds executive certifications from several Universities: Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy, and Blockchain Technology and Business Innovation from MIT Sloan; Finance, Negotiation and Bioethics from Harvard; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford.

A brilliant speaker and thought leader, Ingrid has addressed and inspired hundreds of women across the globe. Some of her notable awards include:

WBAF World Excellence Award-Social Entrepreneurship 2021

Top 20 Global Leaders in Digital Twins Technologies

Top 50 Global Ecosystem Leaders

Top 100 Visionary In Education Award 2021

Top 100 Global Women in Leadership Award 2021

A confident woman like Ingrid inspires other women to the aspiration and hope to do more and be more. Who inspired Ingrid to strive for more? "On a personal level, my grandmother instilled in me a strong work ethic, personal discipline, and desire to succeed against all odds.

From a professional perspective, I have a few key role models that have served as inspiration for my career, from Marie Curie to Christine Laguarde or Jacinda Ardern, all of whom showcase a great balance of knowledge, passion and power," sums up the admirable Dr Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes. To know more about the international brand checkout www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

