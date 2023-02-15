Patel Engineering Ltd. Along With It’s Joint Venture Partners Have Been Declared Lowest (L1) For New Orders Aggregating Rs. 1,5676.24 Mn., Our Share 10,090.56 Mn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Patel Engineering Limited, a civil construction Company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation sector, today announced that they have been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for the below-mentioned projects. These projects will be executed in Joint Ventures. All the Projects are scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

Sr.No. Projects Description Company’s Share in the Project (Rs. In million) 1 Rihand Micro Irrigation Project by Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh. Construction of a Pressure irrigation system to supply water through the Rising/ Gravity mains by pressurized pipeline system for micro-irrigation under Rihand Micro Irrigation Project, State of Madhya Pradesh 5,120.47 2 Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 01 – By Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra The investigation, design, construction, testing, and commissioning of works comprising of civil and allied works under lift irrigation scheme no.1 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project, Dist. Osmanabad, State Maharashtra 3,373.34 3 Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 02 – By Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra Investigation, design, construction, testing, commissioning of works comprising of civil and allied works under lift irrigation scheme no.2 of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project, Dist. Osmanabad, State Maharashtra 1,596.75 Total 10,090.56

About Patel Engineering Limited:

Patel Engineering Limited. (‘PEL’ or ‘Company’), is a 73-year company established in the year 1949 having a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects? The Company has a consistent track record in the execution of projects in the domestic and international arenas. The Company has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunneling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organizations.

