Patil Automation Limited IPO Opens on June 16, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Patil Automation Limited (The Company, Patil Automation) designs and manufactures fully automated robotic lines and custom automation solutions for manufacturers across diverse sectors, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, June 16, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 69.61 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 58,00,800 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 114 - ₹ 120 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 16,51,200 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 11,01,600 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 8,26,800 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 19,28,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 2,92,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure towards the setup of a new manufacturing facility, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the Company, and general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on June 13, 2025 and the issue will close on June 18, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Seren Capital Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited.

Manoj Patil, Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited expressed, "As we take the next step in our journey with this public offering, our focus remains on strengthening Patil Automation's position as one of the leading providers of customized industrial automation solutions. We have developed strong partnerships with top OEMs and component manufacturers by consistently delivering tailored, high-quality automation systems. Our widespread presence across 10 states and multiple repeat orders demonstrate the effectiveness of our solutions and our dedication to meeting client needs.

The upcoming IPO is a significant milestone aligned with our long-term vision. The capital raised will be deployed towards setting up a new manufacturing facility, enabling us to meet rising demand, especially in the electric vehicle segment and Defence. It will provide financial flexibility to support future growth."

Gautam Lath, Director of Seren Capital Private Limited said, "We are pleased to be associated with Patil Automation Limited as the lead manager for their Initial Public Offering. The company has established a steady presence in the industrial automation sector by offering practical and customized solutions to OEMs and component manufacturers.

With growing emphasis on efficiency and technology adoption across industries, the demand for automation is steadily increasing. Patil Automation is well positioned to meet this demand with its current capabilities and experience.

We believe the proceeds from the IPO will support the company in expanding its manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening its presence in emerging segments."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor