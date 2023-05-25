Paune 9: Motion Poster Released!

New Delhi (India), May 25: Amigos Motion Picture, the renowned production house, has unveiled the intriguing motion poster for their upcoming psychological suspense and thriller, “Paune 9”. Directed by the talented Baljeet Noor and boasting an all-star cast, this movie promises to take audiences on a captivating journey through the realms of romance, obsession, and horror. Let’s delve into the details of this highly anticipated film and explore what makes it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts.

Unveiling the Intrigue:

The motion- poster of “Paune 9” sets the stage for a twisted love story that morphs into something much darker and sinister. Amigos Motion Picture bring a hauntingly captivating visual, leaving you intrigued. The poster’s enigmatic allure hints at the thrilling and suspenseful narrative that awaits audiences.

All-Star Cast and Talented Crew: “Paune 9” boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors bringing the story to life with impeccable performances. Dheeraj Kumar, Nitu Pandheer, Pali Sandhu, Pardeep Cheema, Gurjit Singh, Vikas Mehta, Parveen Bani, Neha Pawar, Pooja Brambat, Jeet Bhangoo, Gurnavdeep Singh, Jaggi Bhangoo, Rimple Dhindsa, Malkiat Malanga, Veer Samra, Rajinder Rozi, Surinder Arora, Sabbi Sandhu, and Vishvahs Sidhu contribute their expertise to create a memorable cinematic experience. Additionally, guest appearances by Ashish Duggal and Raj Jodhan add another layer of intrigue to the film.

Behind the Scenes:

Directed by Baljeet Noor and produced by Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Gurdeep Dhaliwal, and Gurjit Dhaliwal, with co-production by Jaggi Bhangu, “Paune 9” brings together a team of creative minds. The film’s technical crew includes notable talents such as Manpal Singh, the composer of the gripping background score, and Hasanvir Chahal, responsible for the spine-chilling sound design. The visually captivating cinematography is skillfully handled by Vishwanath Parjapati, with assistance from Arshdeep. Sahibpreet Kaur Batth’s costume design adds depth and authenticity to the characters, while Avtar Bal lends his writing expertise as the assistant writer. The digital management and online promotion, coupled with the PR, is done by Creative Benchers/Punjabi Front, paving the way for “Paune 9” with their masterful execution.

With its enigmatic motion poster and a stellar cast and crew, “Paune 9” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases this year.

https://www.amigosmotionpicture.com/

