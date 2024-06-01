Paving the Way for Skilled Professionals: NISST's Job-Oriented Program

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), established by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is proud to announce a remarkable opportunity for aspiring professionals through its innovative Job-Oriented Program. This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between unemployed people and skill engagement for employment, equipping freshers, job aspirants, and working professionals with the necessary skills to thrive in the dynamic industrial landscape.

Government Institute NISST offers a wide range of programs aimed at developing expertise in key areas such as Welding Inspection, Quality Inspection, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Quantity Surveying, Maintenance Engineering, and more. These programs are meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of various industries, ensuring that participants are not only job-ready but also capable of excelling in their chosen fields.

Why Choose NISST?

NISST, in collaboration with ANDT, an ISO & MSME certified organization, has leveraged decades of experience and industry insights at national and international levels to create a curriculum that is both comprehensive and practical. The focus is on real-world applications, providing students with hands-on training and exposure to cutting-edge technology. This practical approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to handle the challenges of the modern workplace.

The NISST Job-Oriented Program is conducted through an entrance exam and merit-based selection, ensuring a fair and transparent process for participants from all states of India. This initiative supports the Skill India and One Nation movements initiated by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. This dual approach allows working professionals, government job aspirants, freshers, and others multiple avenues to secure their place in the program, increasing their chances of enrolment in the program and making a step towards employment. The entrance exam is based on the syllabus of class 10th, making it accessible to a broad range of applicants.

Financial Incentives and Scholarships: Understanding the financial constraints faced by many participants, NISST offers a refundable registration fee for merit-based applicants who do not make it to the final list. Additionally, there are 100 per cent scholarships available for top-ranking candidates, further easing the financial burden and encouraging academic excellence.

Flexible Learning Options: The program is designed to cater to diverse learning preferences, offering classes in offline, online, and hybrid formats. This flexibility ensures that students from various backgrounds and locations can access quality education without compromising on their current commitments.

Call to Action: Aspiring candidates are encouraged to apply through the NISST website, where detailed information about the programs and application process is available. This is a golden opportunity to enhance your skills and secure a promising career in core industries. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of this transformative initiative by ANDT NISST.

For more information and to apply, visit NISST's official website https://www.nisst.org/training-programme/ or register directly on https://www.andt.co.in/examination/registration.php?site=andt

By promoting this program, we aim to empower the youth of India with the skills and knowledge required to contribute effectively to the nation's industrial growth. ANDT NISST's Job-Oriented Program is not just an opportunity to sharpen skills; it is a pathway to a brighter, more secure future.

