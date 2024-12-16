Pazcare Launches FLEX Insurance & Benefits Platform and Step Challenge to Promote Healthier Workplaces, in Partnership with Milind Soman's GreenRide 4.0

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Pazcare (https://www.pazcare.com/), India's leading employee benefits platform, has launched FLEX, a groundbreaking customizable insurance product designed to empower employees by offering personalized health benefits tailored to their individual needs. FLEX underscores Pazcare's commitment to innovation. Traditional benefits models adopt a 'One-size-fits-all' approach ignoring the diverse needs of a multi-generational workforce.

Pazcare has been on a mission to create awareness amongst corporates around employees' health. In alignment with its mission to promote workplace health and sustainability, Pazcare also unveiled its support for the Green Ride Initiative 4.0. Led by fitness icon Milind Soman, this initiative advocates for fitness, environmental awareness, and the integration of wellness into corporate culture. The initiative resonates with Pazcare's long-term vision of fostering healthier workplaces across industries.

Sanchit Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Pazcare, shared his thoughts on FLEX's impact, saying, "At Pazcare, we are on a mission to create greater health awareness among corporates and help businesses realize the immense value of having healthy and happy employees in India. With our new FLEX Benefits platform, employers can now provide more benefits within the same budget. By creating a flexible wallet for employees, organizations ensure cost-effective benefit solutions with higher utilization, empowering individuals to choose what they truly need.

We are excited to partner with Milind Soman, an icon of health and wellness, to inspire and reach more people faster on this journey towards building healthier workplaces across India."

Milind Soman, championing the Green Ride Initiative 4.0, added, "Green Ride is a celebration of fitness as a lifestyle and not just an individual pursuit. Initiatives like this encourage workplaces to integrate wellness into their culture, ultimately building stronger, healthier teams."

Green Ride Initiative 4.0 will commence on December 17 and conclude on December 20, 2024 , covering 600 kilometers between Bengaluru to Belagavi in Karnataka. Led by Milind Soman, the initiative will inspire individuals and organizations to prioritize daily wellness. As part of the effort, Pazcare introduces the Stepathon Challenge, an engaging activity designed to make health-focused participation fun, rewarding, and impactful for employees across organizations.

With FLEX and its support for Green Ride Initiative 4.0, Pazcare continues to lead the charge in transforming employee benefits and redefining workplace wellness through innovation, flexibility, and sustainability.

About Pazcare

Pazcare is reimagining employee benefits for the modern Indian workforce. Backed by investors such as 3one4 Capital, Jafco Asia, and BEENext, Pazcare offers a comprehensive Employee Benefits Stack that includes insurance, health checkups, Tax Benefits card, and more, all accessible through its user-friendly app. Serving over 2,000 organizations, Pazcare prioritizes flexibility, transparency, and personalization, empowering employers to create healthier and happier workplaces.

Website - https://www.pazcare.com/

