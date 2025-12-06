PC Jeweller Ltd. Partners with Uttar Pradesh Government to Empower Aspiring Jewelers, Fuels Robust Q2 Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: PC Jeweller Ltd. (PCJ), a leading Indian jewellery retailer, has announced a significant development with its approval by the Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to be onboarded as a Franchise Brand on the Chief Minister – Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) Portal. This strategic alignment with the CM-YUVA campaign underscores PCJ’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and generating employment through skill development, technical innovation, and e-commerce within the state.

In a move designed to support the Uttar Pradesh State Government’s vision for entrepreneurship and local job creation, PC Jeweller has outlined a comprehensive plan to establish 1,000 jewellery retail franchisee units under the esteemed PCJ brand. This initiative will primarily target trained goldsmith entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas, providing them with a platform to establish stable employment and self-employment opportunities. By integrating the credibility of an established brand with advanced digital sales tools, PCJ aims to ensure these new ventures achieve strong visibility, scalability, and enduring sustainability, thereby empowering a new generation of jewellery entrepreneurs.

This regulatory milestone follows a period of exceptional financial performance for PC Jeweller Ltd. The company reported a robust second quarter for the fiscal year 2026, with standalone domestic revenues surging by 63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 825 crore, a significant increase from Rs 505 crore in the prior year. This strong quarterly performance contributed to a remarkable 71 per cent sales growth for the first half of FY 2026, with total sales reaching Rs 1,550 crore. Profitability also saw substantial improvements, with Q2 EBITDA growing by an impressive 91 per cent to Rs 246 crore. Furthermore, Operating Profit After Tax (PAT) experienced a dramatic 99 per cent increase, rising from Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY 2025 to Rs 202.5 crore in Q2 FY 2026. For the first half of FY 2026, EBITDA escalated by 109 per cent to Rs 456 crore, and Operating PAT soared by an outstanding 143 per cent to Rs 366.5 crore. Despite a finance cost of approximately Rs 36.3 crore in the quarter, the company achieved a consolidated PAT of Rs 208 crore.

PC Jeweller Ltd. is a distinguished Indian enterprise specializing in the design, manufacture, sale, and trade of gold, platinum, diamond, and silver jewellery. The company boasts a widespread presence across India, operating under multiple prominent brands including Azva, Swarn Dharohar, and LoveGold, and has even been recognized for creating commemorative medallions for prestigious events such as the Cricket World Cup.

