PC Jeweller Posts Strong Q2FY26 Profit and Revenue Growth, Accelerates Debt Reduction and Regains Full Inventory Control

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: PC Jeweller today announced its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26), marking a year-on-year performance that underscores a sustained festive-season demand and a clear trajectory toward debt resolution. The company reported a 17.2% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹209.5 crore from ₹178.8 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations surged 63.4% to ₹825.2 crore from ₹505 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operating level, EBITDA more than doubled to ₹177.5 crore from ₹86.2 crore, with margins improving to 21.5% from 17%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and robust sales momentum.

Notably, PC Jeweller disclosed further progress on its debt-reduction plan, reducing outstanding bank debt by an additional 23% during the quarter, following a 9% reduction in Q1 FY2025-26 and more than 50% reduction achieved in the previous financial year. The company reiterates its objective to achieve debt-free status by the end of FY2025-26, aligning with its broader strategic focus on balance-sheet strength and sustainable cash flows.

In parallel developments, PC Jeweller confirmed the successful conclusion of its Joint Settlement Agreement with its consortium of lenders. Following a favorable order from the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata, on October 7, 2025, which directed the handover of assets, the company completed the process of regaining possession of its showrooms and inventory. Handover of keys and inventory for locations in South Extension, Delhi; Kingsway Camp, Delhi; Karol Bagh, Delhi; and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was completed on October 9th and 10th, 2025. As a result, PC Jeweller is now in full possession of all inventory, which is no longer under the custody of the DRAT, Delhi, or any other authority.

PC Jeweller remains a prominent Indian designer, manufacturer, and retailer of gold, platinum, diamond, and silver jewelry, operating across India and featuring brands such as Azva, Swarn Dharohar, and LoveGold. The group has also demonstrated its ability to create commemorative coins and medallions, including projects tied to major events such as the Cricket World Cup, reinforcing its diversified product and branding capabilities.

PC Jeweller Ltd designs, manufactures, sells, and trades jewelry across India, leveraging multiple brands to cater to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences. The company's ongoing focus on operational efficiency, debt reduction, and strategic asset optimization positions it for continued growth amid festive and discretionary demand cycles.

