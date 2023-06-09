Peace Dove "Franz Xaver Gruber" Travels from Austria to India at Chitkara University

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], June 9: Chitkara University hosted prominent artist and painter, KK Gandhi, who was recently chosen as the "Messenger of Peace" during his stay as "Artist in residence" at Hallein, Salzburg, Austria. KK Gandhi today reached Chitkara University Campus with his Peace Dove "GruberTaube" of Silent Night Museum Hallein, Austria. His aim is to spread the message of peace, justice, freedom, humanity, democracy and human rights.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, welcomed the artist along with Prof. (Dr.) Ranjan Kumar Mallik, Dean, Chitkara Design School; and Dr Sudarshan Pal Singh, Director, Office of the Planning & Architecture, Chitkara University, Punjab.

Designed by the artist and sculptor Richard Hillinger, Peace Dove "Franz Xaver Gruber" is a bronze sculpture and acts as a messenger of peace. He came up with a concept of assigning individual doves to well-known people. While visiting different people and institutions, its mission is to travel the world during ten months of the year and to return to the Silent Night Museum Hallein, in Salzburg, Austria, during the pre-Christmas season where the dove has a permanent home.

It is pertinent to mention here that the artwork GruberTaube (GruberDove) was assigned to the composer Franz Xaver Gruber (1787-1863), who created the music of the world-famous Christmas song Silent Night, Holy Night.

While appreciating the creative way this message of peace is being spread to the society at large, Dr Madhu Chitkara said that India has always contributed towards global peace, unity and harmony. She also lauded the commendable work done by Sh Gandhi through his art. On behalf of the entire Chitkara University's fraternity, Dr. Madhu Chitkara gave her blessings to this worthy cause and wished good luck to all the deserving art fraternity associated with this novel mission. She also appreciated the bronze sculpture of the Dove and the aesthetic thinking behind this art peace.

Lastly, Dr Ranjan Mallik extended vote of thanks to Pro-Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara and to KK Gandhi.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

