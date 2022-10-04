Peace, Harmony and Humanity Are Core Values; that’s Why Our Hollywood Film “I’m Gonna Tell God Everything” Is Free to Watch, Producer Jay Patel

New Delhi [India], October 4: War and terrorism have the worst impact on children and women. Sanjay Dutt presents Indian American Producer Jay Patel’s Hollywood short film glorifying non-violence: ‘I’m Gonna Tell God Everything’.

The special screening of this heart-wrenching realistic film was held in the capital Delhi, where former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP MP Satyapal Singh was present as the Chief guest. Apart from Mr. Satyapal Singh, H.E. GanboldDambajav – Ambassador of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. Alberto Antonio Guani – Ambassador Embassy of Uruguay, H.E. Mr. Claudio Ansorena Montero – Ambassador Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica, Mr GninSie Pascal – First Secretary Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire, Ms. Annie K. Naanda – First Secretary Namibia High Commission, Junghwa Kim – Embassy Of South Korea, SanjaybhaiSherpuria, Mukesh Kumar Meena – IPS Special Commissioner of Police/Delhi, K M Gupta – State Convener CA Cell, Ashwani Agarwal, Anil Rogha, Prashant Sharma, Acharya Shailesh, Udit Arya – Secretary CSS, were also present at the screening of the film. All the dignitaries were honoured with shawls and mementoes by the producer of the FilmJay Patel and Co-Producer Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Somewhere in the world, there is a war or a war-like situation. Even now, there is a war going on between Ukraine-Russia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or the rising tensions between Taiwan and China. And the worst impact of the ongoing war between the two countries is on the woman and children of the country.

FILMMAKER Jay Patel, who was born in Gujarat and raised in America, has tried to convey to the audience the glory of non-violence through the short film ‘I’m Gonna Tell God Everything’ alongside other Hollywood actors.

Talking about the film, Jay Patel says that when the well-known writer Katherine King told him about a true story of the ongoing war in Syria, he was shocked out of his wits to hear that. At that moment, he decided to make a film based on this story. The story of the film was written by Katherine King, and Hollywood actors were selected for the film.

Regarding the plot of ‘I’m Gonna Tell God Everything’, author Katherine King says that people promote violence along with terrorism for their personal gain, and children are victims without reason. Yusuf is a symbol of a child victim of terrorism.

Yusuf saw his father being threatened, beaten and injured by terrorists. Despite this, his father continues to wage a crusade to present the reality of Syria to the world. However, one unfortunate evening while Yusuf was sleeping in his room, terrorists killed his father and mother. Yusuf escapes the terrorists’ bullets, but the matter does not end there. The terrorists set fire to the house in which Yusuf sustains severe burns. However, Yusuf is taken to American Charity Hospital, where he reveals, who killed his parents, and says, I will tell God everything. And Yusuf takes his last breath. The film ends here but leaves everyone thinking that war terrorism must end now.

The role of Yusuf in the film is played by VivaanBisoi, of Indian origin living in America. (CBS TV show, life in pieces).

Vivaan’s emotional performance will leave the audience heartbroken. The role of Yusuf’s father, Anis, is played by multilingual actor Essam Faris. At the same time, Yusuf’s seven-year-old real sister Samia has played the role of Noor in the film. The terrorist leader is played by Armenian-American actor Roman Michian. The interesting thing is that the writer of the film, Katherine King, played the role of the friendly doctor Elisa, while producer Jay Patel himself played Dr. Mitul Trivedi’s role.

DOP & co-producer Hari k Vedantam captured very intensive work. ‘I’m Gonna Tell God Everything’ won the Best Short Film Award at the Norway Film Festival. So a special screening of the film was held at the 50th International Film Festival of India organized in Goa.

The multiple award-winning film I’m Gonna Tell God Everything is co-produced by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who produced and directed Bhuj – The Pride of India with Ajay Devgan in the lead role. He said that women and children are the most affected by war, although they have nothing to do with the war, adding, “The film is based on true events, the last words of a child moved me, and so we decided to tell his story through a short film.”

Abhishek Dudhaiya announced that the film would be released on YouTube on October 2, 2022, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhiji’s birthday, a priest of non-violence and peace messenger.

Movie cast: Essam Ferris, Roman Mitichyan, ToktamAboozary, NayaAbouMousa, FarukAmireh, Hailey Winslow, Robert Tarpinian, NourBitar, VivaanBisoi, Massa Daoud, Jay Patel, Katherine King, ZeinKhleif, SamerSakka, Afshin De Jesus Hashemi, Omar Amir, Mudit Sachdev, Abe Khalil.

Music by Snpyesen, Cinematography & Co Produced by Hari K.Vedantam, Story & Directed by Dav Pin, Cinematography Film Editing by James Brown, Casting by Renee Garcia, HamzahSaman, Digital partner-MediaFourth

